NashBio and CuriMeta Collaborate to Expand and Diversify Advanced Real-World Health Datasets

ST. LOUIS, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CuriMeta, a leading expert in life science-focused, advanced real-world health data, and NashBio, a leading real-world, multi-omics data company, today announced a data licensing agreement that will bring together each organizations' distinct expertise in real-world data (RWD).

NashBio provides real-world clinical, genomic and imaging data to their healthcare and life science research partners through their biobank, BioVU®. Created at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Vanderbilt University, BioVU® is one of the richest and largest de-identified EMR and linked bio-specimen repositories in the world. This advanced RWD helps advance novel discoveries and the development of new, more personalized therapeutics and diagnostics.

Similarly, CuriMeta partners with academic medical centers and health systems to ethically and compliantly curate, de-identify and aggregate disparate repositories of health data, including radiology and pathology images, genomics, and specialty data sources. This collaborative approach results in datasets with high-explanatory power that can be compliantly exchanged with researchers to advance the science of medicine and develop lifesaving cures.

This collaboration will bring together specific multi-modal, multi-omic datasets from both CuriMeta and NashBio, allowing life science researchers to tap into particularly diverse data relative to patient location, age, ancestry and disease and enable research that would otherwise not be possible.

"Our primary goal at CuriMeta is to accelerate the discovery of lifesaving cures, and by partnering with leading institutions, we can expand the reach of this much-needed RWD," said Davis Walp, founder and CEO, CuriMeta. "NashBio's vision, mission and use cases align well with CuriMeta's. By combining our RWD to create fit-for-purpose datasets, we bring unmatched potential to the life sciences research industry."

"At NashBio, we say smarter data is in our DNA", said Leeland Ekstrom, founder and CEO, NashBio. "Strategic collaborations with organizations like CuriMeta enhance our datasets and biobank, bringing broader, more diverse datasets to our clients. This ensures they will have the right data for their use case, which in turn achieves an optimal return on their clinical, operational and financial investment."

About CuriMeta

In collaboration with leading health systems and academic medical centers, including founding data collaborators Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and BJC HealthCare, CuriMeta transforms, curates and enables life science researchers to access multi-modal, real-world health data and to provide the insights required to solve urgent scientific and clinical challenges. The highly experienced and scientifically focused team at CuriMeta are committed to propelling health science forward and improving patient outcomes across all therapeutic areas. For more information on how to partner with CuriMeta on your health services research portfolio, please visit CuriMeta.com.

About NashBio

Nashville Biosciences, LLC (NashBio), a wholly owned subsidiary of Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC), was created to harness the Medical Center's extensive genomic and bioinformatics resources for drug and diagnostics discovery and development. Leveraging Vanderbilt University innovation, NashBio serves as a commercial interface between outside companies and the formidable research capabilities housed within VUMC, including BioVU®, one of the world's most comprehensive genetic databases linked to de-identified medical records with years of longitudinal clinical data. This unique asset is one of the largest and highest quality of its kind, providing an opportunity to guide R&D activity in biotech, pharma, diagnostics, medical devices, and other life sciences applications. For more information, please visit NashBio.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

