NASHNET Expands Into the European Union

NEW YORK, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NASHNET, powered by The Kinetix Group, has focused its efforts on expanding its reach to the European Union. NAFLD/NASH is an international issue, affecting nearly 1 billion people around the world.1 Dr. Douglas Dieterich, a leader in the US hepatology space from Mount Sinai Health System, stated that NAFLD/NASH can progresses into cirrhosis, liver cancer, and liver failure.2 NASHNET attended the European Association for the Study of the Liver's (EASL) International Liver Conference in Vienna, Austria, from April 10th through 14th. The International Liver Conference attracts approximately 10,000 experts and others interested in learning about cutting edge research in the liver space. The conference provided NASHNET an opportunity to gather US and international leaders in the hepatology space. NASHNET held 3 roundtables with topics that included: US and international best practices and care gaps in treatment of NAFLD/NASH, international payer environments, and thrombocytopenia care. International participants hailed from Germany, Israel, Spain, and Sweden. Additionally, the meeting allowed for all NASHNET advisors to convene and discuss next steps as the organization expands into new projects and geographic areas.

After EASL, NASHNET met with Dr. Romero Gomez, a hepatologist in Seville, Spain, and Dr. Juan M. Mendive, a family physician in Barcelona, Spain. Discussions focused on how NAFLD/NASH care is currently being addressed in the primary care and hepatology spaces. Kristen Shea, MPH, Co-Director of NASHNET, stated: "understanding the current educational gaps and current NAFLD/NASH patient pathway is critical for creating best practices in other markets." NASHNET has begun the initial discussions regarding developing a pilot program in coordination with Echosens – the manufacturer of FibroScan – for the Spanish market. The goal is to establish a unique best practice care delivery pathway within Spain's current healthcare environment and to create awareness of NAFLD/NASH. Additionally, NASHNET is currently in talks with other key opinion leaders from various European countries.

