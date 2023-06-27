NASHNET Presents Innovative White Paper on Utilizing Biomarkers to Diagnose and Stage NAFLD/NASH

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NASHNET, a Kinetix Group network of excellence dedicated to advancing care pathways for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), announced the release of an innovative white paper. The paper is titled Biomarkers for Diagnosing and Staging Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis: Current Perspectives and Potential Future Applications

NAFLD and NASH (the more severe form of the disease) have been identified as pressing global health concerns, impacting 30% and 5% of the world's population, respectively. Considering the growing body of scientific literature supporting the use of non-invasive diagnostics to identify and stage NAFLD, NASHNET engaged a multidisciplinary NASH Biomarkers Task Force to generate consensus and define the role non-invasive diagnostics play in optimal NAFLD/NASH care pathways. 

With the recent occurrence of International NASH Day and the International Liver Congress meeting in Vienna, the white paper is especially timely for spreading awareness around best practices that can accelerate early identification of patients impacted by NASH beyond the hepatology community. 

"This white paper represents a significant milestone in the journey to advance provider and patient awareness of evidence-based approaches to accurately diagnose NAFLD and NASH with non-invasive diagnostics. Liver biopsy is no longer the gold standard," said Kristen Shea, senior vice president at The Kinetix Group and co-director of NASHNET.

Key highlights from the paper include:

  1. Personal, societal and economic burden associated with having NAFLD and its subtypes
  2. Identification of biomarkers and guideline-directed use of biomarkers for diagnosing and staging NAFLD/NASH
  3. Challenges to successful implementation of NITs within clinical care pathways

The white paper was made possible with financial support from Novo Nordisk, Inc. 

To read the full white paper and learn more about NASHNET's commitment to advancing NAFLD/NASH care delivery, please visit here

For more information, please contact [email protected].

About NASHNET

NASHNET is a global network of excellence committed to defining and spreading the best practice model for NASH care delivery. NASHNET promotes the discovery, development and optimization of care pathways and interventions that align key stakeholders, ensure appropriateness of and linkage to care, and enhance the patient experience. Learn more at https://nashnetwork.org/

