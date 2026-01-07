Nashville Adds a New Large-Scale Asian Dining Destination as Nashville Korean BBQ & Hot Pot Opens

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- West Nashville welcomed a new large-scale Asian dining destination Monday as Nashville Korean BBQ & Hot Pot officially opened following a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Spanning 13,800 square feet, the restaurant is among the largest Korean barbecue and hot pot venues in the Nashville area, marking a significant addition to the city's growing international dining scene. Metro Council members Brenda Gadd, Thom Druffel, and Terry Vo, along with community representatives and guests, attended the opening to celebrate the launch.

Community leaders and guests participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of Nashville Korean BBQ & Hot Pot in West Nashville on Jan. 5, 2026.

The opening ceremony featured a ribbon cutting, a live performance by Juree Lim, and traditional lion dance performances presented by the Chinese Arts Alliance of Nashville, symbolizing prosperity and good fortune.

Nashville Korean BBQ & Hot Pot offers an all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue and hot pot experience, emphasizing premium ingredients and a family-style dining format designed for shared meals and social gatherings.

The venue can accommodate approximately 300 guests and includes private dining rooms for special events and group celebrations. In addition to its dining offerings, the restaurant features more than 20 claw machines, adding an entertainment element to the overall guest experience.

The restaurant is owned by Congzhi Zheng, a longtime Nashville restaurateur. Zheng previously opened Sichuan Hot Pot & Asian Cuisine, which has served the local community for more than a decade and remains a neighborhood favorite.

According to the ownership team, the new restaurant aims to provide a welcoming space that blends food, culture, and social connection while supporting the continued growth of the Charlotte Pike corridor.

Contact:

Nashville Korean BBQ & Hot Pot

5855 B Charlotte Pike

Nashville, TN 37209

Phone: (615) 902-3999

Email: [email protected]

Instagram: @NashvilleKoreanBBQHotPot

Website: https://nashvillebbqhotpot.com (launching soon)

