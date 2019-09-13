Nashville Automotive Empire Titan Lee Beaman Supported Veterans At Charlie Daniels' Patriot Award Dinner

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A long-time supporter of Charlie Daniels' The Journey Home Project, Lee Beaman helped sponsor the non-profit organization's second annual Patriot Award Dinner on September 10th. The past three years has seen Beaman as one of The Journey Home's biggest donors. The fundraising event held at Nashville's Palm restaurant raised over $200,000 to assist veterans in their return, rehabilitation, and reintegration back into civilian life.

"I am honored to support Charlie Daniels and The Journey Home Project. The organization does such a great job in assisting the wonderful men and women who risk everything to support our country and keep us safe" Beaman expresses.

With a passion for giving back, Beaman is an anchor for his community. He continuously champions for a variety of many local charitable causes including Men of Valor, Vanderbilt Children's Hospital, Belmont University and the Beaman Foundation. This fall Beaman will fulfill the duty of presenting sponsor for the Beaman NICU's "Rock the Cradle" event. He will also serve as the sponsor the third annual Scott Hamilton & Friends Ice Show hosted by Sheryl Crow, benefitting the Scott Hamilton CARES foundation.

Charlie Daniels admiringly states "Lee Beaman has supported the Journey Home Project's fundraising efforts since the start. He is a patriot and takes to heart the sacrifices made by the men and women who serve to keep this nation free."

Attendees for the Patriot Award Dinner included special guests Mark "Oz" Geist (Benghazi survivor and co-author of 13 Hours / US Marine Corps, retired), Eddie Gallagher (US Navy SEAL), Michael Flynn (former National Security Advisor / US Army Lieutenant General, retired) and former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik.

Lee Beaman Media Contact: Samantha Downey | Dead Horse Branding

