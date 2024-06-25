Nashville-Based Assembled Golf Drives Expansion with New Madison Branch Servicing Midwest

Nashville-Based Assembled Golf Expands with New Madison Branch

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Assembled Golf, a leading provider of premium golf simulator installations, proudly announces the opening of its newest branch in Madison, WI. Founded in 2023 by Trey Greene, Assembled Golf has quickly established itself as the premier choice for indoor golf and sport simulations and is now extending to the Midwest.

"We are thrilled to bring Assembled Golf to the Midwest," said Greene, Founder and CEO. "Our expansion is a step in our commitment to making top-tier golf experiences accessible across the region and as easy for the client as possible."

The Madison branch will be led by a seasoned sports management and display technology expert, BJ Supple, as Midwest President. "Our goal is to provide a turn-key solution for enthusiasts of all ages to enjoy year-round golf and skill improvement in their own homes. Surrounding areas of Madison, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Chicago, Des Moines, will be serviced out of this branch."

Assembled Golf offers a range of services and solutions including custom in-home planning, seamless installation, and ongoing support, ensuring each client receives a personalized experience that aligns with their unique needs and space requirements.

"We're not just installing simulators, we are crafting experiences in people's homes that elevate how golf is enjoyed and played," added Supple. "Our team is eager to introduce more people to the quality and service that Assembled Golf is known for."

For more information about Assembled Golf and their innovative golf solutions, visit assembledgolf.com or contact BJ Supple at [email protected] or (800) 713-9668.

About Assembled Golf

Assembled Golf specializes in personalized full-service golf simulator solutions for residential and commercial clients. With corporate locations in Tennessee and Wisconsin, the Assembled Golf team serves homes across the Southeast and Midwest and offers nationwide commercial services. Their commitment to service and excellence ensures each client receives a tailored experience from planning to ongoing support.

SOURCE Assembled Golf