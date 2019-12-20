Nashville based startup announces launch of its online policy & procedure management platform

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nashville based start-up, PolicyCo, has announced the launch of its online policy & procedure management platform. PolicyCo makes the policy writing process simple for small businesses by keeping all policy and procedure documents in one place, version-controlled, and consistently formatted. In addition to the authoring process, PolicyCo provides flexible options for the distribution of an organization's policy documents, including web-based access and PDF downloads.

With PolicyCo, businesses can invite an unlimited number of users to their organization and assign roles, including Project Managers, Authors, and Viewers, each with individual levels of access. Multiple authors can collaborate on sections within a policy in real-time.

"During compliance audits at other organizations, we identified several factors during the policy management process that caused stress for the management team. Assignments were typically managed with spreadsheets with revisions handled through email or Google Docs. Policy documents could often reside in multiple locations with no indication of which policies were the most up to date. We developed PolicyCo to simplify writing, management, distribution, and evidence collection," said Bill Butler, Founder and VP of Engineering.

"From an administrative perspective, I need to know where our policies and procedures are stored, they are up to date, and are easily accessible. With PolicyCo, our compliance documents are kept in one place, making audit preparation a less stressful and time-consuming endeavor," said Advent Health Partners CEO, Mark Thienel.

For organizations just getting started with their policy efforts, PolicyCo offers a collection of free templates and samples in the PolicyCo Marketplace.

PolicyCo offers a straightforward subscription pricing structure. An organization's first policy is $50 per month, with additional policies charged at $5 per month. This price includes an unlimited number of users to ensure that all members of an organization are in alignment with a company's policies and standard operating procedures. A free 30-Day trial is available with no credit card required, which includes full product functionality.

About -

PolicyCo is a Nashville based SaaS company that develops online policy and procedure authoring, management, and distribution tools. By putting all of your documents in one place with a consistent format, PolicyCo alleviates the headaches associated with policy writing and management. With a frictionless sign-up process and unparalleled customer support, PolicyCo makes policy and procedure authoring and management accessible to small to mid-sized businesses and organizations.

