Nashville-based Urban Sweat expands wellness footprint with acquisition of CYL sauna franchise

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Sweat, an emerging wellness provider with two Nashville locations specializing in infrared sauna, red light therapy, and cold plunges, today announced its acquisition of CYL, a Green Hills sauna studio and franchise brand with nine units operating across Colorado, Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas, Michigan, Missouri, and Oklahoma.

"CYL is where I fell in love with sauna therapy and found the inspiration to pivot my career from corporate healthcare to promoting self-care," said Nicholson, who founded Urban Sweat in 2022.

Infrared sauna at Urban Sweat location in the Nation's Nashville.

"For me, this is more than an opportunity to grow the Urban Sweat brand," Nicholson added. "It's a chance to combine two communities I deeply admire, build solidarity around the life-changing benefits we've experienced from these modalities, and share it with others."

After more than two decades of building a successful career as a healthcare executive, Kristen Nicholson felt a call to change course and pursue her passion.

In early 2022, driven by equal parts due diligence and gut instinct, she signed a lease for the original Urban Sweat studio space in The Nations, a vibrant and trendy neighborhood just west of Nashville's downtown core.

It's where Lindsay Manifold and her husband, Brady, first experienced contrast therapy and started a wellness journey that would ultimately lead to their becoming Urban Sweat's first operating partners in Nashville's Wedgewood Houston neighborhood.

"Kristen and her team have been amazing to work with, and it's hard to believe it's been six months since we opened our doors," said Lindsay. "Our experience has completely exceeded our expectations, and I love running a business that lets me share something that's so important to me with other people."

Urban Sweat is planning to add its fourth Middle Tennessee studio in Nolensville, Tennessee, later this year.

According to Nicholson, starting with its flagship location in Green Hills, all CYL studios will begin rebranding as Urban Sweat in a transition that will be as seamless as possible. CYL clients will continue enjoying access to high-quality sauna services and can expect to see new modalities, including larger cabin saunas, red light therapy, and cold plunge, as CYL studios begin rebranding over the next several months.

Infrared sauna and cold plunge therapy have been demonstrated to provide a wide range of health benefits, including reduced inflammation, accelerated muscle recovery, and improved sleep.

The addition of red light therapy, used for years by leading dermatologists and aestheticians, helps flood individual cells with oxygen to stimulate collagen production, strengthen hair follicles, relieve symptoms of seasonal affective disorder, and turn back the clock on sun-damaged skin.

In the U.S., Urban Sweat is part of a $480 billion wellness market that is anticipated to grow by 5 to 10 percent per year as Gen Z and Millennial consumers outpace historic average spending on self-care and personal health, according to a report by McKinsey .

About Urban Sweat

Established in 2022 by healthcare executive turned entrepreneur Kristen Nicholson, Urban Sweat is a premiere wellness franchise with locations in Nashville's The Nations, Wedgewood-Houston, and Green Hills neighborhoods. Our unique combination of modalities includes infrared saunas, cold plunges, and red light therapy to provide elevated yet accessible self-care experiences in chic, uncluttered spaces. Learn more about our current treatment packages and membership offerings at urbansweat.com .

