Nashville Bourbon Auction Unites Community, Raising Over $300,000 for Impact Youth Outreach and Country Music Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nashville Bourbon Auction brought the community together with an exciting night of bidding and a performance by JellyRoll, the 2023 CMA New Artist of the Year and recent Grammy nominee. The event raised an impressive sum of nearly $350,000 from sports, hospitality, allocated spirit, and fine dining packages. Jointly benefiting Impact Youth Outreach, an organization devoted to youth development, and the Country Music Hall of Fame, the event's organizers aimed to raise resources for both institutions. The funds will further enable Impact Youth Outreach to deliver comprehensive educational programs and recreational resources for local youth, and support the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Live performance by Country music star, Jelly Roll Media Credit: Matt Dubis
Artist Manager John Menielly, event host Dan Weisman, Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell, Impact Youth Outreach Founder Robert C. Sherrill, and State of Tennessee Faith Based Initiative Executive Director Lance Villio Media Credit: Matt Dubis
Reflecting on the community's overwhelming support, Robert C. Sherrill, the founder of Impact Youth Outreach expressed, "Seeing this level of encouragement and generosity fuels our mission and work to provide a brighter tomorrow for at-risk youth. The funds raised from this event will not only enable us to take our existing programs a notch higher but also pave the way for future projects. Our youth will continue to thrive on the resilience and skills we're proud to foster, growing into empowered, responsible members of the community."

The annual event started by Daniel Weisman of AllianceBernstein featured a private tasting showcasing the 2023 Buffalo Trace Antique Collection, as well as an auction hosted by business leaders Max Goldberg and Mark Lombardi, a magic show, and a live performance by Jelly Roll. Notable attendees include David and Christina Arquette, Shane West, and many prominent Nashville business, thought, and philanthropic leaders.

Weisman added, "Bringing philanthropy, music, and bourbon together creates an alchemy that is impossible to replicate and our record breaking fundraising this year provided it. Since 2021, Nashville Bourbon Auction has raised over $600,000 for local nonprofits."

Along with this successful fundraising, Impact Youth Outreach announced a new capital campaign for the Impact Academy and Resource Center. Slated to open its doors in 2028, the upcoming resource center will provide a significant boost to the ongoing efforts of Impact's commitment to nurturing and empowering the bright young minds across Tennessee.

About Impact Youth Outreach

Impact Youth Outreach is a Nashville-based non-profit organization focused on providing local youth with comprehensive educational and recreational resources. Our programs foster inclusivity, celebrate diversity, and empower the youth to become proactive, influential community members.

