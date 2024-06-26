Nashville Gets its First Bite at Pickleball "Eatertainment" as Crush Yard Expands into Brentwood, Tennessee

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With Nashville's unrelenting demand for all things pickleball, one of Music City's most exciting announcements comes from Crush Yard, the "eatertainment" innovator, who recently signed a lease for its 3rd corporate location in the Brentwood Place shopping center a few minutes south of downtown Nashville on I-65, at 300 Franklin Road in Brentwood, Tennessee. This 33,400 SQ FT space will feature 8 indoor pickleball courts, a gourmet restaurant + full bar, private event space and arcade. Grand opening is anticipated for Q1 2025. To learn more, visit www.crushyard.com.

Crush Yard Charleston has quickly become a local favorite. Players and guests having fun on and off court at Crush Yard.

"Nashville's my home and pickleball's my passion," says NFL great and Music City resident Golden Tate. "Crush Yard is the perfect place to celebrate both and enjoy time with family and friends."

Having been named the "Best Place to Play Pickleball" in Charleston, Crush Yard has been selling out leagues and tournaments since opening its first location in Mount Pleasant, SC last September. With app-driven food & beverage purchases, court reservations, class & tournament registrations, its innovative tech provides maximum convenience. Executive Chef Brandon Buck's "elevated comfort food" has quickly become a Charleston favorite. A self-pour "Beer Island" features 36 varieties on tap and Crush Yard's full bar will offer cocktails, mocktails, a curated wine selection and a great place to catch up with friends.

While everyone is welcome at Crush Yard, members receive additional perks including tons of free play, discounted food & drink and other insider privileges. Fostering community is Crush Yard's DNA with Crush weekly programs and monthly events such as glow in the dark pickleball, countless sports viewing parties on TVs everywhere, trivia nights, cornhole and more. The 2nd corporate location, Crush Yard Orlando, near Walt Disney World is under construction with opening planned for Q4 2024. Those who sign up for memberships pre-opening in Nashville & Orlando lock in lower pricing for their first year. Additionally, Crush Yard's first members get the opportunity to preview the new facilities before the general public.

"Most people associate country music with Nashville, but I think of pickleball!" says Matt Manasse, the game's beloved "Coach to the Stars." "The sport has just exploded around the city and Crush Yard Brentwood will give the area the pickleball hub it deserves."

"An unbeatable location in one of America's most exciting cities will give locals and Nashville's many visitors an unforgettable experience," adds Craig Coyne, Chief Strategy Officer for Crush Yard. "There's nothing else like it in the state."

Crush Yard investors include Thasunda Duckett, CEO of TIAA, John Zimmer, Founder of Lyft, Grammy Award winning artist Wyclef Jean, and NFL legends Brian Dawkins, AJ Green, Golden Tate and many other notable names.

Crush Yard was represented on the lease by its national master broker, Bobby Palta of BLVD Retail who teamed with Justin Schad & Will Huffman of TSCG Nashville while Trent Yates of Sagement represented the SubLandlord Stock & Trade.

Crush Yard Nashville (opening Q1 2025) is located in the heart of Brentwood on Franklin Road only a few minutes from downtown Nashville off I-65, exit 74 near Total Wine, REI, Del Frisco's Grille and next to Chick-Fil-A and Stock & Trade Design Co. Stay up to date at www.crushyard.com

