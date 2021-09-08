Nashville Health Care Council Board of Directors Issues Call-to-Action for COVID-19 Vaccination

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the COVID-19 pandemic persists and new variants emerge, the Nashville Health Care Council Board of Directors today issued a statement urging every person to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and it invited top executives of health care companies nationwide to sign on to the statement.

The statement reads:

The Nashville Health Care Council Board of Directors is proud to represent a distinguished group of leading national health care companies. We have direct insight into the tragedy and burden that COVID-19 has brought upon the communities we serve coast-to-coast. We also represent leading clinicians and clinical teams – scientists who have dedicated their lives to treating patients and fighting infectious disease. Collectively, we want to affirm that COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and the only solution that will bring us to the other side of this pandemic. We stand behind the many health systems, hospitals, provider groups and countless private businesses across the nation working to vaccinate their employees, patients and communities, and urge every person to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

The Council board of directors includes leaders from some of the nation's largest health care companies serving a global population. Harnessing the expertise and influence of those leaders, the board is working to educate, inspire and advocate for industry-wide change on some of health care's most pressing issues and challenges.

"As executives of industry-leading health care organizations, we believe it is our responsibility to do everything we can to help bring an end to the pandemic," said David Dill, Council board chairman and president and CEO of LifePoint Health. "The Council board encourages Nashvillians – and all Americans – to do their part and get vaccinated against COVID-19. In addition, we are asking top executives of health care organizations nationwide to join us by signing on to the statement and encouraging vaccination within their companies and throughout the communities they serve."

Interested executives can review the statement and submit their name for inclusion by visiting this link. Those who sign on will have the opportunity to be featured on the Council's website.

In keeping with the statement, the board also offered its support of the Council by requiring proof of vaccination to attend in-person Council events. This new requirement will take effective immediately.

For more information and to support the Council board's statement, visit https://healthcarecouncil.com/the-council-board-supports-the-covid-19-vaccine/.

About the Nashville Health Care Council

The Nashville Health Care Council is a premier association of health care industry leaders working together to inspire global collaboration to improve health care by serving as a catalyst for leadership and innovation. Since 1995, the Council has served as a trusted source for information on trends influencing the nation's health care industry. Through regular programs, the Council provides members with unparalleled access to national and international policymakers, industry innovators, and thought leaders.

For more information on the Council, please visit www.healthcarecouncil.com.

