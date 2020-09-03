Nashville Jazz Workshop to Celebrate 20th Anniversary with Global "Jazzmania 2020" Online Jazz Party & Fundraiser

The 90-minute streaming Jazzmania 2020 program will be hosted by renowned Memphis saxophonist Kirk Whalum and will feature an all-star lineup of jazz artists - including Kandace Springs, Victor Wooten, Rachael and Vilray ( Rachael Price of Lake Street Dive) , Beegie Adair, Keb' Mo', Jeff Coffin with Viktor Krause and Jordan Perlson, Peter Bernstein, Champian Fulton, Jeff Hamilton, Donna McElroy, Chester Thompson, Rod McGaha, Rufus Reid, and Choro Das Tres. Rachael Price and Kandace Springs are both former NJW students.

The event has been transformed to a virtual concert so that NJW patrons and artists as well as jazz fans locally, nationally and internationally can tune in to hear world-class music, celebrate the non-profit's 20th Anniversary, and raise donations and awareness for the Workshop's two decades of community outreach and music education.

"Our mission is to enrich people's lives through jazz education and performance," said Nashville Jazz Workshop's Executive Director Eric Dilts. "For our 20th Anniversary – and in this crazy year in particular – we felt it was even more important to do something special and do it safely. So we decided to throw an epic virtual party for jazz lovers everywhere."

The talent at this year's event represents a combined 20 Grammys, 5.7 million social media followers, 41+ million streams and hundreds of TV appearances and world tours. Most of the artists appearing at Jazzmania 2020 have previously performed, taught or studied at the NJW.

Beginning October 25, a recorded version of the event will be available to stream on-demand for 60 days. Proceeds from the event will support the NJW's Music Education, Performance Series and Community Outreach, and are fully tax deductible.

For more information, to register and donate, or to sponsor Jazzmania, visit jazzmania.nashvillejazz.org.

ABOUT THE NASHVILLE JAZZ WORKSHOP:

The Nashville Jazz Workshop (NJW) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching people's lives and sustaining the jazz art form through jazz education and performances. 2020 represents our 20th year of sharing the love of jazz with Nashville audiences and jazz fans around the globe. Countless musicians - amateur to professional - and ardent jazz fans have expanded their skills and appreciation for jazz by playing in NJW ensembles and studying in our classrooms. Located in the Neuhoff Complex for the past 20 years, NJW is moving to a new home at 1012 Buchanan Street in 2020.

For further information, contact the Nashville Jazz Workshop at 615-242-JAZZ (5299) or visit www.nashvillejazz.org.

SOURCE Nashville Jazz Workshop

Related Links

https://nashvillejazz.org

