Nashville Music Producer Tony Mantor to Film Documentary in Support of Autism Awareness

The Plateau Media documentary is set to feature interviews with families, doctors, and members of charities.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Singer/songwriter/producer Tony Mantor's journey started with a song promoting worldwide support for Autism awareness, acceptance and understanding. The positive response to the song, "Why Not Me," just a few months after its release propelled Tony into assuming a worldwide ambassadorship, advocating for this worthy cause.

Tony Mantor Tony Mantor in the studio

Shortly after the release of the song, Tony produced a companion video. This video featured Autistic people from the greater Nashville area. To date it has garnered over 200,000 views and has received international exposure due to associated interviews in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Europe and the United Kingdom.

The song and video have become anthems for Autism awareness. The video is available on YouTube. https://youtu.be/MRIPkbLucS8

In addition to all of this, Tony is co-hosting a new podcast, which debuted this month on the PBN network. During his first podcast, Tony announced the filming of a documentary, slated for production in March, which will showcase the people who work tirelessly for awareness, understanding and acceptance for the Autistic community. The documentary will feature interviews with families, doctors and members of charities. It also will address the challenges and successes of a journey through life with Autism.

Tony Mantor has a long lineage of success in the music industry as an artist, manager, record label CEO, and producer. He has a history of developing emerging artists and songwriters, as well as producing projects with legacy recording artists as well as stars of TV and the big screen. He not only has released Billboard and Cashbox-charting singles as a solo artist, he also has produced over 40 charting records on Billboard, MusicRow, and Mediabase, spanning the genres of country, R&B, AC, Pop, and Jazz. He has won awards as an artist manager and label CEO.

His expertise in the industry led him to take part in "The Session Players," an in-studio documentary. Tony has long been an advocate for positivity on his social media accounts. He understands the determination that it takes to attain your dreams.

His hope is that the message in his music video will help at least one person to be motivated to keep striving for their goals/dreams.

While working on his just released projects from Donny Most and Debby Campbell he says, "My goal is to use my platform to help those who need help. I cannot think of a better way to do it than promoting a worldwide message through music."

For more on Tony Mantor and each of his charitable efforts, visit https://tonymantor.com/ and follow him on social media @tonymantor.

