Nashville NeuroCare Therapy Marks 10-Year Milestone in TMS Therapy for the Treatment of Depression

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nashville NeuroCare Therapy, the flagship neuroCare Centers of America clinic in Tennessee, today announced it is celebrating its 10-year anniversary of providing Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Therapy for depression, as the company continues to focus on leveraging innovative technologies and its personalized care approach of providing medication-free treatment options.

The FDA cleared TMS Therapy for clinical use in 2008. This revolutionary technology has quickly become the new standard of care for treatment-resistant depression and Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) as a proven safe and effective non-drug treatment option.

TMS Therapy technology targets neuronal-networks that cause depression in a way no other treatment method can. It utilizes MRI-strength magnetic pulse technology to non-invasively excite neuronal networks in the brain involved in mood regulation. TMS Therapy improves regional blood flow and metabolic activity, as well as facilitates the production of neurotransmitters important in mood regulation.

Nationally recognized, board-certified psychiatrist, Dr. W. Scott West blazed the trail for TMS Therapy in Tennessee as the first physician to offer this advanced technology in 2010 and serves as the clinic's medical director.

"These last 10 years have been an amazing experience for me both personally and professionally," said Dr. W. Scott West, Medical Director at Nashville Neurocare Therapy. "The advent of TMS technology is truly a leap forward in depression care, and I'm very pleased to be able to be part of this patient care revolution."

With 30+ years of experience in the treatment of clinical depression and his pioneering efforts in TMS Therapy, Dr. West was the top choice for neuroCare Centers of America's U.S. expansion as the organization researched the Nashville market. Nashville NeuroCare Therapy represents Tennessee's most experienced and largest provider of TMS Therapy. The company maintains some of the industry's best clinical outcomes, collectively having treated 600+ patients and administering more than 18,000 TMS treatment sessions.

Nashville NeuroCare Therapy uses NeuroStar® TMS technology and is one of 108 practices to participate in the company-sponsored TMS Clinical Outcomes Registry. The Outcomes Registry collected TMS Therapy patient outcomes data spanning September 2016 – May 2020, which included 5,230 patients and demonstrated that TMS Therapy could transform the lives of patients suffering from depression. The physician-rated data showed that 73 percent of patients respond well, and 52 percent of patients achieve full remission when completing a full course of TMS Therapy.

The NeuroStar® Outcomes Registry is now the largest dataset in the treatment of major depression field, surpassing the U.S. government's National Institute of Mental Health STAR*D (Sequenced Treatment Alternatives to Relieve Depression) study that tracked clinical results for 3,671 patients with major depression.

Nashville NeuroCare Therapy is accepting patients at both its Green Hills and Cool Springs clinic locations.

About Nashville NeuroCare Therapy

Nashville NeuroCare Therapy specializes in Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Therapy and Neurofeedback. We provide safe and well-researched therapies for depression, ADHD, and sleep problems—all without the need for medication.

Nashville NeuroCare Therapy offers its patients individualized treatment plans that help them regain a healthier brain and a better quality of life. With our technologies, remission from the symptoms of depression, ADHD and sleep disorders is possible.

For more information, visit nashvilleneurocare.com or call (615) 465-4875.

About neuroCare Centers of America

neuroCare Centers of America is part of an international network of centers of excellence dedicated to helping patients suffering from neuropsychiatric illnesses that have not been helped by traditional medication management. The network includes locations in Australia, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands.

For more information, visit neurocarecentersofamerica.com.

