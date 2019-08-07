Nashville Office Interiors Hosts Grand Opening to Celebrate Historical Move

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Established in 1935, Nashville Office Interiors (NOI) completed its third official move from Church Street to 611 3rd Avenue South in May. Bringing NOI to the heart of Downtown Nashville, this historical move places the store next to its original location where it opened as Nashville Stationary, serving the community by offering printing and art supplies for purchase.

Nashville Office Interiors has made a historic move to a new location on 3rd Avenue South.

A family-owned and operated business led by the third generation of the Peppers family, NOI has come full circle by returning to its roots. One block from where it all began selling art supplies, NOI now houses the company's offices and a showroom. It is known as the go-to place for critical space planning and attractive, functional furnishings for commercial work environments. From beautiful, enduring Haworth products to tasteful Cassina seating, NOI carries products from some of the best furnishings manufacturers in the industry. As the modern company grew with the changing workplace, the Peppers family started looking into relocating the store to be closer to their customers and display their best, newest offerings, and returning Downtown accomplished all of that and more.

"We had been in our old space for 30 years. After looking over our brand as a whole, we decided it was time for a change as the workspace has changed within the past several years," said Derick Peppers, Vice President of the company. "It's important to us to be closer to our customers and also have a cleaner, more modern workspace to show them. This new space is not only for ourselves but for our clients, too. We are thrilled to be here!"

This historical move is also NOI's first major renovation since 2010, which saw a significant renovation from their initial renovation when they first opened their doors. By moving Downtown, the Peppers family has expertly positioned NOI in a bustling area that will see a lot of growth, especially within the next 3-5 years.

Regarding the process of deciding on a new location, Rick Peppers, President, said, "We're a Nashville-based company, so this was a major, historical move for us. This one is by far the one that will have the most impact on our customers and our company. We think it's important for our clients to see what's trending in this industry and to see what we did in our own space. As we were exploring options, this location was the best option as it brings us back to our beginnings where we first started on 2nd Avenue."

Entering their second month in the new location, the Peppers family is very excited to welcome the public to celebrate NOI's Grand Opening and see the new space on Thursday, Aug. 22 from 4:30 - 7:30 PM. At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, a triad of things will be celebrated: NOI's third move, the Peppers' third generation of leadership, and the new location on 3rd Avenue South.

To learn more about how NOI can help you furnish your space, give them a call at 1-877-342-0294 or visit noifurniture.com to find out more.

Media Contact:

Anna-Vija McClain

Phone: 615.348.7768

Email: hello@piccolomarketing.com

Related Images

nashville-office-interiors-grand.jpg

Nashville Office Interiors Grand Opening Event

Nashville Office Interiors has made a historic move to a new location on 3rd Avenue South.

Related Links

NOI Website

SOURCE Nashville Office Interiors

Related Links

http://noifurniture.com

