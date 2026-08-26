Nashville Predators and ViewLift to Launch New Direct-To-Consumer Streaming Service Ahead of the NHL Season

The new streaming service will be available across Web, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku TV, Fire TV, and Android TV. Post this

The new streaming app will give fans direct access to live games, on-demand replays and highlights, and original programming, all in one place. It will be available on Web, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku TV, Fire TV, and Android TV, with additional platforms to be announced. Pricing and trial details will be shared closer to launch.

"This new streaming service will give our fans a direct connection to the team, on their terms," said Bill Wickett, EVP and CMO of the Nashville Predators. "Smashville is one of the most passionate fan bases in the league, and they deserve the flexibility to watch anytime, anywhere, on whatever device they use most. This is just one more way we're investing in how we connect with our fans."

"Nashville is a hockey town with one of the most engaged fan bases in the league, and this alliance reflects that," said Rick Allen, CEO of ViewLift. "We're proud to become the Predators' streaming partner, giving fans in this market full coverage of the team, no matter how they choose to watch. And we're delighted to be working with Scripps Sports on this, our fourth NHL team joint distribution."

The new streaming service will complement the Predators' broadcast partnership with Scripps Sports, which will air Preds games on "The Spot – Nashville 28" this season. Once launched, the new streaming service will be available across Web, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku TV, Fire TV, and Android TV.

About the Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators were officially welcomed as the NHL's 27th franchise on May 4, 1998, and in the years since have evolved into an integral part of the Middle Tennessee community. Playing in the heart of Broadway and iconic SMASHVILLE at Bridgestone Arena, one of the busiest and most energetic venues in the country, the Predators boast one of the most unique atmospheres in the NHL. The team, which is approaching its 30th anniversary, has qualified for the postseason 16 times, reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 2017, winning the Presidents' Trophy in 2017-18 and capturing two Central Division titles. For more information on the Nashville Predators, including the game schedule and ticket availability, visit NashvillePredators.com.

About ViewLift

ViewLift, a DAZN company, provides digital solutions for content owners, with particular expertise in live and on-demand video distribution. With proprietary cloud-based technology, ViewLift powers digital platforms for sports, media, and entertainment brands worldwide. Its services include content management, multi-platform distribution, real-time analytics, viewer engagement tools, and flexible monetization models (AVOD, SVOD, TVOD, and hybrid models). ViewLift enables content owners to maximize audience engagement and revenue through a seamless, scalable streaming experience. In addition to the Predators, ViewLift's sports clients include the National Hockey League; a total of 18 U.S. professional sports teams; six Regional Sports Networks; the Professional Fighters League; the World Racing Group; and others. The company's media clients include Versant and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment's MOTV.

For more information about ViewLift, visit www.viewlift.com.

Media Contact:

Mahesh Kumar

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SOURCE ViewLift