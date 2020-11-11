Nashville Rescue Mission CEO Launches Real Hope Podcast

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nashville Rescue Mission president and CEO Rev. Glenn Cranfield have launched a new interview-style podcast titled Real Hope, featuring a diverse lineup of guests discussing the real problems behind homelessness and the leadership needed to solve them.

Each episode spotlights someone with a unique perspective on creating sustainable change and cultivating hope in their communities. From organizational presidents to country music stars, Cranfield interviews various leaders who are passionate about caring for the homeless community and finding long-term solutions for homelessness.

"Real Hope is a way for more people to discover what it's like to be homeless in today's world, what the homeless community needs right now, and what we can do to create transformative, lasting change," says Cranfield. "I believe hope is the through line. It's what everyone needs, no matter our circumstances. These podcast episodes are a way to share stories about what a difference hope-infused leadership can make and encourage listeners to sow real hope in their communities as well."

Recent guests of Real Hope include New York Times bestselling author and speaker Bob Goff, Los Angeles' Union Rescue Mission CEO Andy Bales, country superstar Tracy Lawrence, and Citygate Network President John Ashmen.

Episodes of the Real Hope podcast are released monthly via Apple Podcasts, and the first five conversations are available now.

Learn more about the Real Hope podcast as well as Cranfield on his website.

About Glenn Cranfield

Glenn has served as president and CEO of Nashville Rescue Mission since 2012 after leading City Rescue Mission in Oklahoma City for nearly a decade prior. He is passionate about helping the homeless and hurting encounter lasting life change through sharing with them the transformative love of God and cultivating hope. Glenn's experience leading organizations and walking alongside the homeless has given him a deep understanding of the systemic and individual causes of homelessness, what changes lives long-term, and ultimately, genuine compassion for each person who experiences homelessness and hardship. Learn more about Glenn on his website.

About Nashville Rescue Mission

Nashville Rescue Mission is a Christ-centered community dedicated to providing hope for today, hope for tomorrow, and hope for eternity to the hungry, homeless, and hurting. The Mission provides meals, shelter, and clothing to those in need, as well as long-term assistance for those struggling with homelessness, addictions, and other life debilitating problems. With a focus on two ministries—Guest Services Ministries and Life Recovery Ministries—the Mission operates almost entirely from donated foods, materials, and generous contributions from individuals, churches, and organizations. Established in 1954, Nashville Rescue Mission is a faith-focused, 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and does not rely on government funds. Visit nashvillerescuemission.org to learn more.

