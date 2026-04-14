Nashville RIA Founder Launches AdvisorSEO Max, an AI-Powered SEO Platform Built Exclusively for Financial Advisors

The platform was created by Shaun Melby, CFP®, who runs Melby Wealth Management in Nashville. Melby has spent more than seven years using organic search as his firm's primary client acquisition channel. In 2025, he attempted to systematize his SEO workflow using Custom GPTs. They fell short almost immediately. They couldn't access real search data, lost context between sessions, and couldn't generate compliance-aware recommendations. Rather than accept those limitations, Melby built a full platform from scratch, first for his own firm and then for the industry.

At the center of the product is Commander, an in-platform AI assistant powered by Claude (Anthropic). Commander knows the advisor's site data, generates multi-week strategy plans, remembers what it recommended in prior sessions, tracks whether those recommendations improved performance, monitors competitor websites for changes, and sends follow-up nudges when it is time to act. It operates as a strategic intelligence layer, not a chatbot.

AdvisorSEO Max connects directly to Google Search Console through OAuth, grounding every recommendation in the advisor's actual search performance. Its "Fix This Next" engine prioritizes the highest-impact changes so advisors know exactly where to focus. An AI Visibility Checker tracks how well an advisor's brand appears in AI-generated search results, an emerging discovery channel that most generic SEO tools do not address.

Unlike horizontal SEO platforms, AdvisorSEO Max is built around the language risks, compliance constraints, and trust dynamics specific to financial services marketing. Schema suggestions, meta tag generation, blog optimization, and audit diagnostics are all tailored to the advisor context.

"Every advisor I talk to has the same story: they rewrote their title tags three times, published a few blog posts, and nothing changed. The problem was never effort. The problem was that nobody showed them what to fix first," said Melby.

Melby continues to run Melby Wealth Management full-time alongside AdvisorSEO Max. The product evolves from the same search data, compliance realities, and client acquisition challenges he faces as a practicing advisor every day.

For more information, visit advisorseomax.com.

About AdvisorSEO Max

AdvisorSEO Max is an AI-powered SEO and visibility platform built for financial advisors and RIAs. The platform combines website auditing, meta tag generation, schema detection, blog optimization, keyword intelligence, competitor analysis, Google Business Profile auditing, AI-search visibility monitoring, and an in-platform AI assistant (Commander) into a single interface. Created by Shaun Melby, CFP®, a practicing RIA founder with 7+ years of SEO-led growth, AdvisorSEO Max is designed to give independent advisors data-driven SEO recommendations without agencies, jargon, or guesswork. The platform includes a 14-day free trial. Learn more at advisorseomax.com.

SOURCE AdvisorSEO Max