Nashville SC Signs Renasant As First Jersey Sponsor

"Securing premier sponsorship partners is a fundamental step in building a solid foundation in any major league sports team," said Nashville SC CEO, Ian Ayre. "It's important to find the right fit and share the right values to make it a true partnership. Renasant shares the core values we identified for Nashville SC from the outset, and their organization, like ours, is ambitious and anchored in the Nashville community. We feel strongly that together, we can bring exciting and rewarding experiences to our fans and are proud to be continuing our journey into Major League Soccer with Renasant by our side."

Renasant President and CEO, Mitch Waycaster concurred, "Nashville SC and Renasant share very similar cultures both organizationally and as community-minded leaders, which makes this partnership a great fit. Nashville is one of the nation's most attractive markets for both business and sports, and this partnership is a tremendous opportunity to enhance our brand throughout the Southeast. We look forward to a successful partnership as Nashville SC kicks off its inaugural season with Renasant as its jersey sponsor and official bank."

Nashville SC's partnership with Renasant is a key milestone in the club's journey towards its inaugural season in MLS. With less than six months to go until its first MLS match, the club is building a competitive roster both on and off the pitch. The partnership becomes a pioneering move for Renasant as they take their innovative mindset outside the financial services area and into the sport of soccer.

"Both Nashville Soccer Club and Renasant have big plans in Nashville in the coming years and we're very excited about this partnership," said Nashville SC Chief Revenue Officer, Will Alexander. "We look forward to working together to bring our new relationship to life in the coming months, particularly through the creative ways that Renasant connects with its audience."

"As we continue to grow our presence and increase our market share in Nashville and Middle Tennessee, we're excited to have found a strategic business partner with a similar winning mindset in Nashville SC," said Renasant Bank Middle Tennessee President, John Bearden. "Putting our name on the Nashville SC jersey represents our ongoing commitment to supporting Nashville as a city, and we're excited to be Nashville SC's premier jersey sponsor as well as official banking partner."

In addition to innovation, the brands share values in their humble beginnings. Just as Nashville SC came to life through the vision, determination and passion of its supporters and community, Renasant opened its first branch in a Lee County, Mississippi, bakery in 1904. Since then, Renasant has grown to become one of the Southeast's strongest financial institutions with $12.9 billion in assets and more than 190 banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices across the Southeast, including 20 locations in the state of Tennessee. Renasant was named Time Magazine's Money.com "Best Bank in South" for 2019.

Moving forward, the partners will combine forces to reach, serve and strengthen their communities across the Nashville area, the state of Tennessee and the entire Southeast. In addition, Nashville SC fans will soon be able to show their fandom with a co-branded debit card and benefit from other exclusive opportunities.

About Nashville SC:

Nashville SC is Nashville's professional soccer club and is in the midst of its second season in the USL Championship. The club will move to Major League Soccer in 2020. For more information, visit NashvilleSC.com and follow the club at @NashvilleSC on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Spotify.

About Renasant:

Renasant Bank, a 115 year-old financial services institution, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST). Renasant has assets of approximately $12.9 billion and operates more than 190 banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices throughout Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

