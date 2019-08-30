Nashville surgeon to be the first in Tennessee to surgically implant the first and only trifocal lens in the U.S.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey D. Horn, MD, owner of Vision For Life in Nashville, is set to be the first to surgically implant the new FDA approved PanOptix Trifocal Intraocular Lens on Wednesday, Sept. 4, and you are invited to the procedure and interview the surgeon and the patient pre- and post-operatively.

"This is an extremely exciting advancement in the treatment of cataract surgery," Horn said. "The trifocal lens corrects vision at all distances and is quite simply the best lens I have ever implanted."

The FDA approval of PanOptix was based on a pivotal study at 12 investigational sites in the U.S., including Vision For Life here in Nashville, being led by Dr. Horn.

With this single trifocal lens design, PanOptix patients demonstrated exceptional, uninterrupted vision. The results also showed high patient satisfaction with more than ninety-nine percent of PanOptix patients saying they would choose the same lens again.

According to Alcon, the manufacturer of the PanOptix lens, more than 4 million cataract surgeries are performed each year in the U.S., which is projected to increase by more than 16 percent by the end of 2024.

Cataracts are the most common age-related eye condition and the leading cause of preventable blindness. Twenty million people in the U.S. age 40 and older have cataracts, but they can be reversed with surgery. Cataracts are treated by removing the eye's cloudy natural lens and surgically replacing it with an intraocular lens or IOL. More than 98 percent of cataract surgeries are considered successful, and patients typically can return to their normal routines within 24 hours.

"It is, quite simply, the best lens I've ever implanted." Horn said. "The results of the trial are incredible."

