Nashville Trial Attorneys from Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge Named Again to The Best Lawyers in America

For four attorneys at Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge, it's become the norm.

Following a year in which two of the firm's named Partners earned Best Lawyers' highest "Lawyer of the Year" award, KCB's legal team has again garnered the acclaim of leading lawyers and members of the judiciary. What's more, 2021 marks the fifth consecutive year KCB Attorneys Randall Kinnard, Daniel Clayton, Mark Beveridge, and Mary Ellen Morris have been named together to the list.

Compiled using a purely peer-review based methodology, The Best Lawyers in America elicits nominations, feedback, and evaluations from previously recognized attorneys to assess the success and reputations of top lawyers in their region.

Those who earn the highest point totals – influenced by factors such as bar standing, involvement in the local and legal community, and results secured in high-profile cases – are ultimately named to the final list.

As evidenced by the many achievements of KCB's attorneys, the honor is well-earned:

Randall L. Kinnard : Randall Kinnard is Founding Partner of Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge. A Certified Civil Trial Specialist, Kinnard has spent over 40 years fighting for victims of negligence and serious personal injury. Among his many successes, Kinnard has secured the largest single-person medical malpractice verdict in Tennessee history ( $22M ), as well as a $55M verdict for sportscaster Erin Andrews in a high-profile suit against a hotel and stalker. A member of the Inner Circle of Advocates , Kinnard has been recognized by Best Lawyers every year since 1993, and has been named "Lawyer of the Year" for Personal Injury Litigation (2011, 2013) and Product Liability Litigation (2019).

For Certified Civil Trial Specialist and Board-Certified Medical Malpractice Specialist , the 12 consecutive year of selection to . After having earned ' "Lawyer of the Year" honor last year in Medical Malpractice Law, and four times prior (2018, 2016, 2015, 2012), Clayton has established himself among most respected litigators in complex claims involving medical negligence, birth injuries, brain damage, and serious injury. Together with Partner Randall Kinnard, Clayton helped secure largest medical malpractice verdict for a single plaintiff. Mark S. Beveridge : KCB Partner Mark Beveridge was named among The Best Lawyers in America for the 11 th year in a row. Recognized for his work in Medical Malpractice Law, Personal Injury Litigation, and Product Liability, Beveridge has distinguished himself as a tireless advocate for victims' rights. Leveraging his extensive trial experience as a former Davidson County Prosecutor, Beveridge has helped clients prevail in complex claims ranging from malpractice and workplace accidents to wrongful death and defective products. Beveridge was one of two KCB attorneys to earn Best Lawyers ' highest "Lawyer of the Year" distinction in 2020 (Product Liability Litigation), and has twice been named a "Lawyer of the Year" in 2017 (Personal Injury Litigation) and 2016 (Medical Malpractice).

KCB Partner Mark Beveridge was named among for the 11 year in a row. Recognized for his work in Medical Malpractice Law, Personal Injury Litigation, and Product Liability, Beveridge has distinguished himself as a tireless advocate for victims' rights. Leveraging his extensive trial experience as a former Prosecutor, Beveridge has helped clients prevail in complex claims ranging from malpractice and workplace accidents to wrongful death and defective products. Beveridge was one of two KCB attorneys to earn ' highest "Lawyer of the Year" distinction in 2020 (Product Liability Litigation), and has twice been named a "Lawyer of the Year" in 2017 (Personal Injury Litigation) and 2016 (Medical Malpractice). Mary Ellen Morris : Attorney Mary Ellen Morris has been recognized by Best Lawyers every year since 2017. In addition to helping secure millions for victims and families harmed by the negligence of others, Morris has garnered the respect of her peers as an accomplished writer who has published a number of legal articles, and an instructor who has taught on advanced depositions. In 2019, Morris was elected as a Fellow of the Tennessee Bar Foundation. She was recognized for her work in the areas of Personal Injury Litigation and Medical Malpractice.

Kinnard Clayton & Beveridge is a Nashville-based Civil Trial Law Firm that's secured record recoveries and multi-million dollar results for clients in claims involving serious injury, medical malpractice, motor vehicle accidents, insurance bad faith, and wrongful death, among other civil torts. With over a century of collective experience, the firm's legal team has helped clients and colleagues throughout Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, and other states. Visit www.kinnardclaytonandbeveridge.com to learn more.

