Nashville's Booming Redevelopment Changes the Face of Construction Recycling Industry--with Rockwood Sustainable Solutions at the Forefront

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Nashville's east side undergoes one of the most aggressive redevelopment cycles in the country—anchored by projects like the new Tennessee Titans stadium—the volume of construction debris has surged.

But a different story is emerging behind the scenes: What was once considered waste is now treated as a resource. The way it's managed could reshape the construction industry nationally.

At the center of that shift is Rockwood Sustainable Solutions, a Lebanon, Tennessee-based company that has moved beyond traditional hauling and disposal to a new model: one focused on material recovery, end-market creation, and infrastructure-level sustainability.

While large-scale sorting facilities have helped push recycling rates from single digits to roughly 50% locally, Rockwood's recent projects have achieved material recovery rates of 98%.

That performance level isn't the result of better sorting alone; it's the result of a fundamentally different approach.

"Most of the industry starts with the question, 'How do we move this waste?'" said Lincoln Young, President of Rockwood. "We start with, 'What can this material become?' We build the system backwards from there."

Rockwood was founded on the premise that "we're not a waste company that looks for ways to recycle. Rockwood is a recycling company that figures out unique ways to transform waste."

Wood, plastics, metals, drywall, and organics are repurposed into everything from agricultural products and engineered materials to site infrastructure and energy inputs. Instead of relying on centralized facilities, Rockwood pushes material separation upstream onto jobsites.

Their Tommy Carts® system allows crews to sort materials in tight, urban environments where traditional roll-off containers are inefficient, unsafe, or impractical. The result is improved material purity, safer working conditions, and more efficient logistics. When a roll off is the best tool for the job, Rockwood works closely with partners.

"Rockwood can be as sustainable as anyone, but if the dumpsters aren't hauled and customers aren't called, we never get another project," said Young. "Service ensures sustainability."

The broader impact goes beyond any single project. Rockwood works with national developers, contractors, and research institutions to build repeatable systems that scale across markets, turning construction waste from a liability into a high-value material stream.

In a world where construction debris accounts for nearly 30% of global waste, that shift has significant implications not just for sustainability goals but for how cities grow.

"This isn't about recycling more," Young said. "It's about building a system where waste doesn't exist."

For a publishable article on why Nashville's construction recycling industry is unique compared to other metro areas, contact us. Rockwood President Lincoln Young is available for interviews on sustainable building, recycling for infrastructure growth, and the circular economy. Schedule a briefing or request a site visit today.

About Rockwood Sustainable Solutions

Rockwood Sustainable Solutions is a Tennessee-based company focused on building sustainable infrastructure for construction and manufacturing waste streams. By prioritizing material recovery, end-market development, and system design, Rockwood helps partners reduce landfill dependency, extend asset life, and achieve measurable sustainability outcomes. Learn more at www.RockwoodRecycling.com.

SOURCE Rockwood Sustainable Solutions