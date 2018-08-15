Nashville's Frist Art Museum Announces 2019 Schedule of Exhibitions

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frist Art Museum is proud to announce its 2019 schedule of exhibitions. In the Ingram Gallery, the year begins with the companion shows Van Gogh, Monet, Degas, and Their Times: The Mellon Collection of French Art from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and A Sporting Vision: The Paul Mellon Collection of British Sporting Art from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, both intriguing looks into the Mellons' remarkable collecting strategies. Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and Mexican Modernism from the Jacques and Natasha Gelman Collection will showcase celebrated works from one of the most significant private holdings of twentieth-century Mexican art. Hearts of Our People: Native Women Artists is the first comprehensive exhibition exclusively devoted to Native women artists.

In the Upper-Level Galleries, Dorothea Lange: Politics of Seeing examines the photographer's work through the lens of social and political activism, presenting arresting images from the Great Depression, Japanese internment camps, and other work through the 1950s. Monsters & Myths: Surrealism and War in the 1930s and 1940s features works by Salvador Dalí, Max Ernst, René Magritte, Joan Miró, Pablo Picasso, Dorothea Tanning and more, and explores the powerful and unsettling images that were created in response to the threat of war and Fascist rule. Eric Carle's Picture Books: Celebrating 50 Years of "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" presents nearly 100 original artworks, spanning five decades of the beloved illustrator's picture-book career.

In the Gordon Contemporary Artists Project Gallery, the Frist presents Claudio Parmiggiani: Dematerialization, the first museum exhibition in the United States by the revered Italian artist. The Brazilian artist duo OSGEMEOS—identical twin brothers Gustavo and Otavio Pandolfo—will transform the gallery into a vibrant, immersive installation. The year will conclude with an exhibition of new sculptures by New York–based artist Diana Al-Hadid.

In the Conte Community Arts Gallery, the Frist presents the community-focused exhibitions Young Tennessee Artists; Connect/Disconnect: Growth in the "It" City; and Nashville Walls.

