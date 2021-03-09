Nashville's John Bearden Receives National Volunteer Award from the American Cancer Society

Bearden has served as the Tennessee Area Board Chair for the American Cancer Society since June 2018, served on the Mid-south Region Area Board from 2013-2016, and is an active volunteer for ACS patient services programs such as Hope Lodge and Road to Recovery which provide essential lodging and transportation to area cancer patients.

"John is not only a cancer survivor; he is the true example of a dedicated and passionate American Cancer Society volunteer. John has leveraged his personal and professional relationships to further the mission and priorities of the American Cancer Society. With John's leadership across Tennessee, we are only closer to a world without cancer," said Wayne White, EVP at the American Cancer Society.

The award was first conceived in 1949 by Dr. Charles S. Cameron, a former ACS medical and scientific director. Since then, the St. George National Award has been presented to over 1,400 volunteers nationwide.

To learn more about the American Cancer Society's impact and mission visit cancer.org.

