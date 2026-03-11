Nasoya Expands East Coast Facility, Creating the World's Largest Tofu Production Line

Nation's #1 tofu brand reinforces category leadership with $55 million investment to meet rising demand

AYER, Mass., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasoya, the nation's leading tofu brand, today announced the expansion of its manufacturing facility in Ayer, Massachusetts. The $55 million project adds nearly 65,000 square feet of new space, bringing the site to nearly 200,000 square feet in total, the largest in the world, giving Nasoya capacity to produce 400,000 pounds of tofu per day, the equivalent of more than 2.1 million servings daily.

Pulmuone executives join retail partners and representatives from the Town of Ayer, Massachusetts to celebrate the expansion of the company's East Coast manufacturing facility. From left to right: Chi Do Lee (CEO, Terranos), Toichiro Takai (CEO, Takai), Joe D'Ambrosio Jr. (CEO, IMEC), Hyo Yul Lee (Chairman, Pulmuone), Robert Pontbriand (Ayer Town Manager), Woo Bong Lee (General CEO, Pulmuone), Jannice Livingston (Chair of the Ayer Select Board), Joon Gab Kwon (Chairman, Seoul Trading USA), KS Cho (CEO, Pulmuone USA), Mike Wallace (Ayer Town Building Commissioner) An artist's rendering of the Ayer, MA facility when completed in summer 2026.

"This expansion marks an exciting milestone for Nasoya as we continue to drive growth in the plant-based category," said KS Cho, Market CEO at Pulmuone Foods USA, parent company of Nasoya. "This allows us to expand relationships with our valued retail and food service partners and also reinforces our commitment to U.S. manufacturing and sustainable growth for the future."

Fueled by consumer interest in wholesome plant-based foods that are affordable, minimally processed and more sustainable, Pulmuone, Nasoya's parent brand, tofu sales have increased by $48M from 2022 to 2025 (38% increase). Across Pulmuone's tofu brands, which hold 67% of the U.S. tofu market, Nasoya is the #1 brand in the country. The United States Tofu Market size is estimated at 467.3 million USD in 2025 and is expected to reach 856.1 million USD by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.87% during the forecast period (2025-2030).1

The facility expansion adds 20% more jobs, reinforcing Nasoya's investment in local manufacturing and the regional economy as part of parent company Pulmuone Foods USA's broader commitment to U.S. operations.

Increased Distribution

No longer a niche category, tofu is found in retailers everywhere. In the past year, Pulmuone has expanded its retail footprint by 5%, and is available in all 50 states at more than 50 major retailers, including Walmart, Kroger and Publix. The brand is also strengthening its food service presence, with growing partnerships with colleges and universities across the country like the University of Massachusetts (UMass) Amherst, Yale University, University of Michigan and Virginia Tech, as well as with fast casual/QSR restaurants like WaBa Grill and Panda Express.

Nasoya's manufacturing footprint also includes an 91,900 sq. foot plant in Fullerton, CA, giving the growing brand coast-to-coast capacity. With advanced production technologies and automated systems, the facility will allow the brand to significantly scale production.

Innovation

Nasoya is also leading the tofu category with flavor and format innovation, investing heavily in research and development to enhance and expand consumer options.

Within the past year, the brand has introduced Cubed Tofu in its fan-favorite Extra Firm variety, delivering ultimate convenience while still packed with plant-based protein, and Pineapple Teriyaki Glazed Tofu, a pre-cut option coated in bold sweet and savory flavor. Nasoya's classic tofu varieties – Silken, Firm, Extra Firm and Super Firm – remain staples for their versatility, fitting seamlessly into everyday cooking, from stir-fries and soups to smoothies, sandwiches and scrambles.

For more information on Nasoya, visit Nasoya.com.

1 Mordor Intelligence – United States Tofu Market Size & Share Analysis – Growth Trends & Forecasts Up to 2030.

About PULMUONE FOODS USA

Pulmuone Foods USA offers a variety of Asian-inspired products including dumplings, kimchi, noodles, ready meals and snacks. Pulmuone Foods USA is also home to a family of brands that offers a wide variety of delicious products that encourage a healthy and sustainable lifestyle including Nasoya, the country's #1 brand of tofu. Capturing the growing demand for plant-based foods, Pulmuone Foods USA is leading the US tofu market with nearly 70 percent market share. The Pulmuone Foods USA family of brands also includes Plantspired, Wildwood and Monterey Gourmet Foods. For more information, visit www.pulmuonefoodsusa.com.

About NASOYA

For over 40 years, Nasoya has been a leading provider of natural and organic foods. Part of the family of brands at Pulmuone, a company synonymous with authentic, wholesome products and the highest quality of ingredients, Nasoya believes in creating great-tasting, healthy, convenient tofu for every eating occasion. As the #1 leading tofu brand in the United States, Nasoya offers several varieties of tofu including Cubed, Silken, Extra Firm, Firm & more. Learn more at www.nasoya.com

Media Contact

Carly Wilhelm

[email protected]

732-237-4533

SOURCE Nasoya