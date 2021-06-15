Nasoya® Foods' Plantspired™ Line Launches New Sweet BBQ TofuBaked and Breakfast Scramble Superfood Skillets

AYER, Mass., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasoya, the nation's leading brand of tofu and other plant-based Asian-inspired foods, is expanding its innovative Plantspired line of healthy, delicious and convenient plant-based meal solutions with two new offerings, Sweet BBQ TofuBaked and Breakfast Scramble Superfood Skillets. Nasoya's Plantspired line was conceived to harness the power of tofu while providing consumers with nutritious and wholesome plant-based meals that are ready to be eaten and enjoyed within minutes.

Nasoya Plantspired Products

As Americans are reemerging to busier routines, they are still prioritizing healthy habits. Plantspired equips consumers with even more protein-packed options that fit busy lifestyles.

"Tofu is an original plant-based superhero, enjoyed for centuries. Yet many still feel intimated as to how to cook with it. With Plantspired, we're the first to harness the power of tofu in a ready-to-eat meal solution, taking out any guess work and giving the ultimate shortcut to enjoy within minutes," said Ellen Kim, Director of Brand Strategy & Marketing Communications at Nasoya.

Like all offerings in the Plantspired line, Sweet BBQ TofuBaked and Breakfast Scramble Superfood Skillets are certified Organic, Non-GMO and Plant-Based, crafted with the best-tasting and most trusted high-protein tofu on the market, Nasoya's Super Firm Tofu. Sweet BBQ TofuBaked will be available this Fall and features flavorful pre-baked tofu that is pre-marinated in a sweet and spicy sauce with a hint of smokiness. A convenient plant-based protein option, TofuBaked offers 14-17 grams of plant-based protein per serving, requires no pressing or draining and can be easily added directly to simple, nutritious dishes – from salads and wraps to grain or noodle bowls. TofuBaked is currently available in Sesame Ginger and Teriyaki varieties.

Breakfast Scramble Superfood Skillets are a chorizo-inspired scramble reimagined 100% plant-based featuring tofu and a mix of green peppers and hearty potatoes. The new product is packaged in a convenient pouch, ready to heat and serve, either on its own or paired with toast or in tortillas for a breakfast taco or burrito. The new Breakfast Scramble variety joins existing Zesty Mexican Style, a pre-seasoned and cooked skillet full of savory Tex-Mex flavors ready to serve with nachos, tacos, pasta dishes and more. Superfood Skillets are packed with 19-25 grams of plant-based protein per serving.

The Plantspired line also includes the following convenient and delicious items:

Organic Meal Solutions : Available in Classic Bolognese and Hearty Chili flavors, featuring protein-packed tofu stewed with aromatic spices and fresh vegetables. Both varieties are ready to heat and serve with sides like pasta, zucchini noodles, baked potatoes and more.

: Available in Classic Bolognese and Hearty Chili flavors, featuring protein-packed tofu stewed with aromatic spices and fresh vegetables. Both varieties are ready to heat and serve with sides like pasta, zucchini noodles, baked potatoes and more. Toss'ables: Pre-marinated, pre-baked and pre-cubed tofu available in Garlic & Herb flavoring and packed in a convenient pouch, ready to be incorporated into salads, pastas and other popular meals straight from the package with no extra prep needed.

The Plantspired line is available at retailers nationwide including Albertson's, Food Lion, Stop & Shop, Shop Rite, Wegman's, Publix and more with continued expansion throughout 2021. The line is also available via Instacart for consumers who prefer to purchase online. Products range from $4.99-$5.99.

For more information, visit www.Nasoya.com or Nasoya's social media channels including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest. Always a resource for tofu, plant-based protein, kimchi education and other Asian-inspired flavors, the Nasoya website offers countless healthy and delicious recipes, tips and tricks and helpful blog posts.

ABOUT NASOYA

For over 30 years, Nasoya has been a leading provider of natural and organic foods. Part of the family of brands at Pulmuone, a company synonymous with authentic, wholesome products and the highest quality of ingredients, Nasoya, believes in creating great-tasting, healthy, convenient snacks and meals for every eating occasion. Product offerings include tofu, high-protein tofu, Kimchi, Kimchi Relish, Asian-Style Vegan Wraps, Asian Noodle Kits & Dumplings, low calorie/low carb Pasta Zero noodles, and a variety of Plantspired products including TofuBaked, Toss'ables, Superfood Skillets and many more. Learn more at Nasoya.com, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram!

