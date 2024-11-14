Nasoya Introduces Tofie, World's First AI-Powered Tofu Chatbot

Leading plant-based brand debuts lovable mascot in celebration of World Vegan Month

FULLERTON, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasoya, the nation's leading brand of tofu and pioneer in plant-based foods, today announces a new culinary ambassador: Tofie, the world's first tofu chatbot powered by AI. In celebration of World Vegan Month, Nasoya has introduced Tofie to bring joy and education to plant-based eating.

Living on Nasoya's website as an AI-powered assistant, Tofie is equipped to answer inquiries related to tofu and Nasoya's wide range of offerings. Tofie is a great resource for tofu newcomers and those interested in plant-based eating, offering site visitors a quick and easy way to explore recipes, products, where to buy, and more. Currently in Beta mode, Tofie will be trained over time and continue to improve its recommendations and responses.

"As our first tofu mascot, Tofie embodies the joy and excitement that Nasoya tofu can bring to consumers at any stage of their plant-based journey," says Ellen Kim, Director of Marketing Communications & Consumer Insights at Pulmuone, parent company of Nasoya. "We're proud to introduce the Tofie chatbot as another valuable resource for consumers, eliminating any confusion around how to enjoy tofu. From recipe inspiration to simple product FAQs, Tofie is a reliable tool that encourages people to explore everything plant-based proteins have to offer."

With quick and accurate responses, Tofie makes the exploration of Nasoya's plant-based options seamless and engaging. For those in need of recipe inspiration, Tofie can provide recipe recommendations, drawing inspiration from Nasoya's extensive recipe library with a diverse range of dishes—from Blueberry and Earl Grey Scones made with Nasoya's Silken Tofu to Katsu Sandwiches featuring Nasoya's TofuBaked. Consumers can receive recipe suggestions by asking Tofie questions like, "What should I have for dinner with avocado, cucumber and tofu?" or "Share a high fiber recipe using tofu."

Tofie also offers cooking tips and substitutions to accommodate diverse dietary needs and can recommend which tofu variety works best for a specific dish, too. Tofie can answer product questions, helping consumers effortlessly locate nearby retailers that carry Nasoya products, learn about different types of tofu or gather nutritional information.

To celebrate the launch of Tofie, Nasoya will be hosting an Instagram giveaway in January, offering followers a chance to win merch inspired by Nasoya's first-ever mascot – including fanny packs, plush toys, key chains, shoe charms and more.

Consumers can chat with Tofie and learn more on www.nasoya.com.

About NASOYA

For over 40 years, Nasoya has been a leading provider of natural and organic foods. Part of the family of brands at Pulmuone, a company synonymous with authentic, wholesome products and the highest quality of ingredients, Nasoya believes in creating great-tasting, healthy, convenient snacks and meals for every eating occasion. Product offerings include tofu, high-protein tofu, Kimchi, Asian-Style Vegan Wraps, Asian Noodle Kits & Dumplings, low calorie/low carb Pasta Zero noodles and a variety of Plantspired products including TofuBaked, Toss'ables, Plantspired Steak and many more. The Nasoya website offers countless healthy and delicious recipes, tips and tricks, and helpful blog posts. Learn more at Nasoya.com, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, Pinterest or Instagram.

