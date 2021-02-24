Nasoya Invites Americans To Explore New Mealtime Horizons With Introduction Of Kimchi Relish And Korean BBQ Dumplings, Both 100% Plant-Based

AYER, Mass., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasoya, the nation's leading brand of tofu and other plant-based and Asian-inspired foods, is expanding its offerings with the launch of Kimchi Relish and a new vegan dumpling variety, Korean BBQ Vegetable Dumplings. At a time when consumers are continuing to look for ways to add variety to their meal routines, Nasoya's Kimchi Relish is an all-in-one hot sauce and kimchi condiment made with Nasoya's authentic Korean kimchi to bring a spicy pop of flavor to any recipe. Korean BBQ Vegetable Dumplings are packed with high-protein Nasoya Super Firm Tofu with a recipe inspired by traditional sweet and savory Korean Bulgogi flavors.

"Our new Kimchi Relish and Korean BBQ Vegetable Dumplings celebrate and extend our lines of authentic Korean kimchi and vegan dumplings product offerings," said Ellen Kim, Brand & Marketing Strategist at Nasoya. "We know that while consumers are continuing to spend time at home, they're looking for new ways to add variety to their meals and these new items bring lots of flavor to mealtime, furthering the accessibility of convenient plant-based ingredients and products that are simple to prep and enjoy."

According to Pinterest Predicts, the year ahead will also see a heightened focus on spicy flavors and "zested up" recipes in the kitchen. Catering to a range of heat-loving preferences, Nasoya's Kimchi Relish is available in both Mild and Spicy varieties, both packed with a perfect blend of spicy, sweet and tangy flavors that are the perfect way to dress up any dish, from sandwiches and pizzas to salads, appetizers, eggs and more. Made with real kimchi, Nasoya's Kimchi Relish is vegan, cholesterol-free and contains no artificial flavors or preservatives.

Nasoya's Korean BBQ Vegetable Dumplings mix a range of sweet, savory and smoky flavors ready to be enjoyed quickly and easily. Certified organic and vegan, Korean BBQ Vegetable Dumplings are filled with Nasoya's Super Firm high-protein tofu, vegetables and spices and are packed with 9 grams of protein per serving. The dumplings can be pan-fried or steamed in minutes as a tasty appetizer, snack or part of a complete meal in soups, veggie bowls and much more. Nasoya also offers its vegan dumplings in Tofu Vegetable and Thai Basil Vegetable varieties.

Nasoya's Kimchi Relish and Korean BBQ Vegetable Dumplings are expanding to retailers nationwide. To find Nasoya products nearest you, visit https://www.nasoya.com/where-to-buy-nasoya/.

For more information, visit www.Nasoya.com or Nasoya's social media channels including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest. Always a resource for tofu, plant-based protein, kimchi education and other Asian-inspired flavors, the Nasoya website offers countless healthy and delicious recipes, tips and tricks, and helpful blog posts.

