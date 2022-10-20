Plant-based leader to spotlight award-winning Plantspired Steak and first look at forthcoming line expansion

AYER, Mass. & FULLERTON, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasoya, the country's #1 brand of tofu and a leader in the plant-based movement, announced today it will showcase its successful Plantspired line of ready-to-eat plant-based meal solutions, including a first taste of forthcoming innovations, at this year's Global Produce & Floral Show, October 27-29 in Orlando, Florida.

Nasoya to Showcase Plant-Based Innovations at the 2022 Global Produce & Floral Show

Attendees will sample the popular Plantspired Steak marinated in Korean BBQ sauce as well as a new variety of Plantspired Toss'ables, which feature bite-sized, pre-baked tofu bites marinated with Korean Sweet Chili sauce. The new Plantspired Toss'ables variety will be available at retailers nationwide in 2023.

"Nasoya is committed to meeting consumers where they are on their plant-based journey, offering convenient and delicious Asian-inspired options that appeal to American's evolving preferences," said Ellen Kim, Director of Brand Strategy & Marketing Communications at Pulmuone, parent company of Nasoya. "Our Plantspired products are better-for-you, plant-based solutions created with accessibility and sustainability in mind."

Plantspired Steak Continues to Heat Up

Nasoya's first expansion into plant-based meat alternatives, award-winning Korean BBQ Plantspired Steak, is continuing to gain traction with increased retail distribution and food service partnerships since its retail debut in March 2022. Applauded for its craveable taste and meat-like texture, Plantspired Steak has grown its retail footprint at over 4,000 grocers nationwide, with distribution at Wegmans, Publix, Sprouts, Stop & Shop, Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions and more. Sales of Plantspired Steak have increased 800% since it originally arrived in grocery stores, highlighting the consumer demand for plant-based food options that don't sacrifice taste, quality, or nutrition.

Plantspired Steak also continues to make waves in the food service category with products now featured at university dining halls across the country – including University of California Riverside, University of California Los Angeles, Ohio State University, Georgia State University, University of Minnesota, Rice University, Vanderbilt and The University of Massachusetts Amherst. Plantspired Steak was also recently showcased and tasted at the popular Los Angeles Vegandale Festival, as well as at Natural Products Expo West earlier this year.

"We've worked hard to perfect a plant-based steak product that is charcoal grilled to perfection with Asian-inspired flavors, offering a premium experience in terms of taste and texture. We're thrilled that our consumers' reaction to our Plantspired Steak has matched our excitement," said Sung Yoon Nam, Vice President of Marketing & Sales at Pulmuone. "We're looking forward to bringing consumers more authentic, sustainable and nutritious plant-based protein options that are convenient and easy to incorporate into a variety of meals."

Global Produce & Floral Show is one of the largest international fresh produce and floral trade shows, bringing together producers, suppliers, distributors, and other thought leaders in the produce category. Visit Nasoya at the 2022 Global Produce & Floral Show at Booth #1905. For more information, visit www.Nasoya.com or Nasoya's social media channels including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest. To learn more about the 2022 Global Produce & Floral Show, please visit www.pma.com/events.

ABOUT NASOYA

For over 40 years, Nasoya has been a leading provider of natural and organic foods. Part of the family of brands at Pulmuone , a company synonymous with authentic, wholesome products and the highest quality of ingredients, Nasoya believes in creating great-tasting, healthy, convenient snacks and meals for every eating occasion. Product offerings include tofu, high-protein tofu, Kimchi, Asian-Style Vegan Wraps, Asian Noodle Kits & Dumplings, low calorie/low carb Pasta Zero noodles and a variety of Plantspired products including TofuBaked, Toss'ables, Superfood Skillets, Plantspired Steak and many more. Learn more at Nasoya.com , Facebook , YouTube or Instagram !

CONTACT: Carly Wilhelm, [email protected], 732-237-4533

SOURCE Nasoya