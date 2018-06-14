NASP Announces Student Pharmacist Chapter

Student Pharmacist Chapters provide a way for future pharmacists to extend their learning beyond the classroom. The students will have the opportunity to participate in specialized workshops and educational sessions and develop hands-on leadership skills. Members can participate in NASP committees and the Annual Meeting and will have exclusive access to the NASP Center for Specialty Pharmacy Education, among other benefits.

"With a rich pipeline, innovative programs, and a growing patient population, specialty pharmacy has become a burgeoning industry. It is essential that we prepare pharmacy students to take their place in this rewarding industry. As the only national association representing all stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry, NASP is committed to the support and development of future practicing specialty pharmacists," said Sheila Arquette, NASP Executive Director.

"These Student Chapters were developed for students looking to enhance their awareness and knowledge of the growing field of specialty pharmacy through education, professional development, and networking. NASP Education Committee members will be available to participating schools to provide input on specialty pharmacy curriculum, student chapter organization, potential career opportunities, residency and fellowship training, and certifications," said Stephanie LaPointe, PharmD., CSPO, FMPA Co-Chair of the NASP Student Education Committee.

As the specialty pharmacy industry continues to grow and evolve, the NASP student chapters aim to help students keep their finger on the pulse of a dynamic industry as they prepare to enter the workforce.

About NASP

The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) is the only national association representing all stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry. NASP members include the nation's leading independent specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, group purchasing organizations, patient advocacy groups, integrated delivery systems and health plans, technology and data management vendors, wholesalers/distributors and practicing pharmacists. With over 100 corporate members and 1,200 individual members, NASP is the unified voice of specialty pharmacy in the United States.

