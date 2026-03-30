NASPA Accepting Applications for the Holistic Career Advising Cohort

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education (NASPA) is accepting applicants for the 2026-2027 Advising Success Network 'On-Ramps to Holistic Career Advising for Student Success' Cohort with a submission deadline of April 23, 2026.

Supported by Lumina Foundation, the Career Advising Cohort offers a collaborative community of practice for institutions interested in working with colleagues and national experts to advance their career advising practices through holistic advising redesign.

In total, eight institutions will be selected as participants in the 18-month learning experience, which includes financial support, access to national networks, expert guidance on implementing evidence-based career advising interventions, and more.

Interested individuals may reference the application website for more information. Selected institutions will be notified of their acceptance in early May 2026.

About NASPA: Headquartered in Washington, D.C., NASPA is the leading association for the advancement, health, and sustainability of the student affairs profession. NASPA's work provides high-quality professional development, advocacy, and research for 15,000 members in all 50 states, 25 countries, and 8 U.S. territories.

About Lumina Foundation: Lumina Foundation is an independent, private foundation in Indianapolis committed to making opportunities for learning beyond high school available to all. We envision higher learning that is easy to navigate, delivers fair results, and meets the nation's talent needs through a broad range of credentials. We work toward a system that prepares people for informed citizenship and success in a global economy.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE NASPA