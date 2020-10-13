NASPA announces Virtual Innovation Awards: Excellence in Delivering Virtual Student Services

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASPA - Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education formally announced the Virtual Innovation Awards: Excellence in Delivering Virtual Student Services, a newly-created award program funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The award is designed to recognize ten higher education institutions that deliver exemplary virtual support to students. The top institutions will receive $50K with the remaining awards starting at $15K. This award will highlight the work of these institutions and successful submissions will inform case studies for the field at large.

"As we consider the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on higher education, this is an ideal time to discover the timely and innovative ways professionals are addressing critical student needs. This award will not only recognize the work of those innovating out of necessity, it will also inform the community as a whole and provide insights upon which others can build and support students at scale.", says Amelia Parnell, vice president for research and policy.

Submissions will be reviewed by a national advisory group and reflect a set of guiding principles that address relevant considerations for excellence in virtual support service delivery. NASPA encourages submissions from institutions of all sectors, sizes, and types -- including primarily online and traditionally brick-and-mortar campuses -- especially those that serve diverse student populations.

Institutions can learn more and request an application link at www.virtualsuccess.naspa.org.

The application window opens today and closes November 2, 2020.

NASPA

NASPA is the leading association for the advancement, health, and sustainability of the student affairs profession. Our work provides high-quality professional development, advocacy, and research for 15,000 members in all 50 states, 25 countries, and 8 U.S. territories.

CONTACT: Alexa Wesley at [email protected]

SOURCE NASPA

Related Links

www.naspa.org

