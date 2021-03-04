NASPA Selects Campus Mental Health Pioneer as Exclusive Teletherapy Educational Partner

BOSTON, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uwill, the leading teletherapy solution for colleges and students, offering an immediate match to a diverse network of licensed therapists in all 50 states and more than 20 countries, today announced that it has partnered with NASPA – Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education as its exclusive teletherapy educational partner. The largest and most influential organization in the field of student affairs, NASPA serves more than 15,000 student affairs professionals at more than one thousand colleges and universities worldwide.

"Student affairs leaders have been on the front lines of addressing the campus mental health crisis -- a challenge which has only increased in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Kevin Kruger, President of NASPA. "New technologies can help to bridge the gap between students and counselors, helping to both remove persistent stigmas around mental health and ensure that all students can get the help they need."

The partnership enables Uwill's involvement in online learning sessions for NASPA members, as well as yearly events including the NASPA Strategies conferences, the NASPA Annual conference, and the VPSA Colleague Conversation. Uwill will also support the Institute for New Vice Presidents of Students Affairs, a foundational learning and networking experience that prepares new Vice Presidents of Student Affairs to be strategic decision-makers, highly effective managers, and transformational leaders.

"As the foremost organization representing student affairs professionals, NASPA has established themselves as a pioneer in developing and implementing innovative practices and policies to support students," said Michael London, Founder and CEO of Uwill. "We are proud to partner with NASPA to drive awareness and continue the critical conversation around mental health access and support for colleges and students."

Designed to empower students by enabling them to evaluate and select mental health professionals of their choosing, Uwill is the only secure teletherapy platform to offer a full suite of communication modalities, including video, phone, chat, and message. The company is backed by Run-DMC founder Darryl McDaniels, as well as edtech industry leaders, including Bright Horizons CEO Stephen Kramer and Princeton Review founder John Katzman. Since its founding, Uwill has partnered with institutions around the country including Boston College, Stevens Institute of Technology, and Fairfield University.

SOURCE Uwill