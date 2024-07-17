NASPA's Advising Success Network Announces 2024-2025 Cohort Supported by Lumina Foundation and 2024 Student Choice Awards for Holistic Advising Redesign

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advising Success Network (ASN), led by NASPA – Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education, is thrilled to announce the selection of six institutions for the 2024-2025 Advising Success Network Cohort, generously supported by Lumina Foundation. The ASN Cohort is a unique initiative and collaborative community of practice for institutions aiming to enhance their advising practices and policies through holistic advising redesign. This 18-month supported learning experience fosters collaboration among institutions that serve significant populations of Black, Latinx/a/o, Indigenous, Asian, Pacific Islander, poverty-affected students, and/or students over the age of 25.

The 2024-2025 cohort includes:

Albany State University

Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University

H. Councill Trenholm State Community College

Lawson State Community College

Morgan State University

Pierce College District ( Washington )

The participating institutions are engaging in a learning community and receiving expert monthly guidance, facilitated monthly meetings, and access to national networks. "Advising is one key touchpoint between students and institutions that can impact students' academic, career, and financial decisions, and I am excited to support this community of institutions as they leverage advising as a space for advancing racial and socioeconomic equity," said Dr. Jasmine Haywood, strategy director for student success at Lumina Foundation.

NASPA - Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education and the Advising Success Network team are excited to embark on this transformative journey alongside the cohort and contribute to the enhancement of advising practices nationwide. "Advising is an essential part of a student's college experience, and students who have a strong advising experience may have greater persistence and completion rates. By coordinating a prior cohort through the Advising Success Network with our national partners we learned more deeply about the emerging practices at institutions serving our priority students," said Dr. Amelia Parnell, NASPA president.

The Advising Success Network is also excited to welcome applications for the Student Choice Awards for Holistic Advising. Student reviewers will select a set of institutions that demonstrate a commitment to the inclusion of student voices and perspectives and provide them awards ranging from $1,000.00 – $10,000.00. Additional information about the awards, including the application questions, eligibility requirements, process, and past winners, can be found on the Student Choice Awards page of the ASN website.

For more information about the Advising Success Network, including the free online learning resources available, please visit https://www.advisingsuccessnetwork.org/ .

NASPA is the leading association for the advancement, health, and sustainability of the student affairs profession. Our work provides high-quality professional development, advocacy, and research for 15,000 members in all 50 states, 25 countries, and 8 U.S. territories.

For media inquiries, please contact: Elise Newkirk-Kotfila [email protected]

SOURCE NASPA