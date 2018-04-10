NASPO ValuePoint Announces New Office Furniture Contract Awards for Today's Market

The contracts offer states, local governments, public school districts, and higher education institutions a Master Agreement for office furniture and related installation and design services. In this re-solicited contract portfolio for NASPO ValuePoint, the sourcing team established terms up to five years.

The RFP was led by the State of Utah and developed with sourcing team participation from six states: Utah, Minnesota, Oregon, Alaska, Idaho, and South Carolina. They received 26 proposals for evaluation and scoring. Access the Office Furniture State Rollout Webinar here: naspovaluepoint.org/#/contract-details/96/overview/general

The RFP allowed for multiple vendor awards based on a minimum technical point threshold which successful offerors were required to meet, as well as mandatory minimum requirements for both original equipment manufacturer (OEM) qualifications and product qualifications. Evaluation of costs was the final stage. The RFP included product categories for:

Workspace Furniture – the following three categories grouped together to allow options for coordinating furniture:

Systems Furniture and Accessories



Desks/Tables and Accessories



Filing and Storage and Accessories

Seating and Accessories

Category and Vendor awards are as follows:

Workspace Desks and Tables Filing and Storage Seating • Systems Furniture and Accessories • Desks/Tables and Accessories • Filing and Storage and Accessories Allsteel Krueger (KI) Krueger (KI) Haworth Herman Miller



Allsteel Steelcase



Herman Miller The HON Co.



Steelcase





Krueger (KI)

Key benefits of new agreements are highlighted below:

Workspace product category awarded to allow for comprehensive planning solutions. New vendors available for the desks and tables, filing and storage, and seating categories. Maintained favorable discounting from national manufacturers offering a broad selection of office furniture solutions; states may negotiate deeper discounting. Environmentally-preferred products available in all product categories. Fixed discount percentage off price list firm for five years. Master Agreements awarded to qualified original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their Authorized Dealers within each state will provide customer service, sales service, warranty service, design service, and installation service.

About NASPO ValuePoint

NASPO ValuePoint is a unified, nationally-focused cooperative aggregating the demand of all 50 states, the District of Columbia and the organized US territories, their political subdivisions and other eligible entities spurring best value, innovation and competition in the marketplace. The NASPO ValuePoint Cooperative Purchasing Organization (formerly WSCA-NASPO) provides the highest standard of excellence in public cooperative contracting. By leveraging the leadership and expertise of all states with the purchasing power of their public entities, NASPO ValuePoint delivers best value, reliable, competitively-sourced contracts. Since 1992 NASPO ValuePoint has been the cooperative purchasing arm of NASPO (the National Association of State Procurement Officials) encouraging, fostering and guiding the nation's most significant public contract cooperative.

