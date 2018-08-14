NASPO ValuePoint Connects Procurement Partners for Success at NIGP Annual Event

The crowd size surpassed the previous year's attendance and was filled with representatives from state and local governments, public educational entities, nonprofits and suppliers. The Ryman Exhibit Hall at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center was transformed into the NIGP Products Exposition featuring networking opportunities to connect and engage at many booths.

NASPO ValuePoint overfilled their pavilion space in the Products Exposition to showcase awarded suppliers and service providers with cooperative purchasing solutions. ValuePoint's pavilion featured 25 supplier partner booths that ranged from Cloud Solutions providers covering a full range of secure cloud services to Automotive Parts providers that help public entities quickly access benefits to serve residents and communities.

Here is the 2018 lineup of partnership participation:

According to one partner, A3 Communications, "[We have] exhibited at the NIGP Forum for the past two years. We always make sure to pick a booth within NASPO ValuePoint's pavilion area so [that] we can get maximum exposure. NASPO ValuePoint does a great job of marketing the event and encouraging participants to visit their partner booths. We are a regional provider, but the national exposure has helped us tremendously with branding and generating leads."

Bart Lemmon, NASPO ValuePoint's Supplier Development Director, collaborated with each partner to ensure their success in promoting their contracts in addition to increasing awareness of the resources and deliverables available in the ValuePoint Supplier Toolbox. The booth representatives engaged with NASPO ValuePoint experts to innovate solutions on the spot.

To excel our partner activity and efforts, we launched a Passport Activity for attendees with the chance to win one of 11 professional development prizes. We partnered with NASPO Procurement University to offer a grand prize of a full CPPO/CPPB exam course, and ten $100 certificates to use towards any Procurement University program. The full list of course and program options is available online here. The winners were announced at the event from the NASPO ValuePoint booth, and were excited to be given the opportunity to further develop their procurement careers.

It was a day filled with motivation, inspiration, partnership building and passion. NASPO ValuePoint partners elevated all levels of procurement professionals' awareness, built upon their presence in the supplier community, and connected solutions on a higher level to achieve a true industry experience.

Other partners had nothing but complimentary things to say:

"Not only was the state and local audience top-notch, but the government and K-12 presence was phenomenal for increased school security." – Stanley Security

"Great interactive event!" – Auto Plus Auto Parts & Pep Boys

"As a NASPO ValuePoint partner, Sprint was very excited to see the great turnout during the NIGP [event] in Nashville. We made several key connections during the event and look forward to bringing those NASPO [ValuePoint] members the exceptional value of Sprint services." – Sprint Business Services

"We had strong booth traffic in part due to our affiliation with and booth placement near NASPO ValuePoint. Our presence was surprisingly effective for marketing our individual member's businesses. One top-ranked networking opportunity was with the Education and Outreach team from NASPO ValuePoint. My building a relationship with them will help us with the nuances with each of our target states; they know the players well and meet with them often. "– Strategic Market Alliance

"[We] truly enjoyed NIGP 2018 in Nashville—a great forum to network with folks who are just as passionate about serving our communities as we are. It is always a rewarding experience when we get an opportunity to thank our NASPO ValuePoint customers in-person as well as meet potential new ones." – Cisco's SLED Contracts Management Office

Additionally, NASPO ValuePoint conducted a Supplier Development Workshop after the NIGP convention designed to help ValuePoint Supplier Partners further develop their go-to-market campaigns.

