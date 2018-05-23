NASPO ValuePoint Introduces New & Improved Facilities Maintenance, Repair, Operations (MRO) and Industrial Supplies Contract Development

The NASPO ValuePoint Management Board approved services allowing states to have a Master Agreement for Facilities MRO and Industrial Supplies. In this re-solicited contract portfolio for NASPO ValuePoint, the sourcing team established a contract term up to five (5) years.

The RFP was led by Shirley A. Smith with the State of Oregon and was developed with sourcing team involvement with members from six states: Keith Smith, Florida; Heather Moon, Nevada; Ann Schliep, Utah; Maureen Barends and Julia Wolfe, Massachusetts; Steve Rigg, Michigan; and Jonathan Rivin, Oregon. They received 31 proposals.

The RFP allowed for multiple vendor awards based on a minimum of 90 points out of 125 total points possible. The RFP allowed for product category awards for:

Janitorial Equipment & Supplies, Sanitation Cleaning Chemicals & Supplies, Fasteners, Material Handling, Plumbing, Power Sources, Outdoor Garden, Lamps & Lighting and Ballasts, Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning (HVAC), Hand Tools, Power Tools (excluding automotive related tools and products), Electrical, Paint, Security, and Safety (does not include any Public Safety Equipment) products.

The following 13 suppliers were awarded Master Agreements:

Supplier Category Area Conserve-A-Watt Lamps & Lighting and Ballasts Utah, Colorado Copper State Fasteners, Hand Tools, Power Tools AZ, CA, CO, MT, NV, NM, TX, WA Fastenal All Categories National Grainger All Categories National Hilti Power Tools 49 states, excluding MT MSC All Categories National Noble All Categories National North Coast All Categories OR, WA, AZ, AK Strategic Market Alliance (SMA) Sanitation Cleaning Chemicals, Safety National Staples Sanitation Cleaning Chemicals National Supply Chimp Power Source, Hand Tools, Power Tools, Paint National Veritiv Sanitation Cleaning Chemicals, Safety National Waxie Sanitation Cleaning Chemicals, Lamps & Lighting and Ballasts AZ, AK, CA, CO, ID, NV, OR, UT, WA

Key benefits of new agreements:

Below are some highlights of the benefits from the prospective public cooperative contract awards:

Percentage discounts for each product category are set for the term of the Master Agreement(s). Customers may negotiate deeper discounts. Both nationwide and regional awards. Benefits available to states for: Customizable Contract Catalogs On-line Ordering Large selection of Environmentally Preferable Products Free Training on Any Products Offered

