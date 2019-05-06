Nass Valley Gateway Enters into Letter of Intent with CSB Supply BV to Supply CBD Products for Distribution under Nass Valley's Brand

Trading Symbols: CSE: NVG

VANCOUVER, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. (the "Company" or "Nass Valley"), trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the trading Symbol "NVG" and on Deutsche Boerse Frankfurt under the trading Symbol 3NVN, is pleased to announce the signing of a letter of intent ("LOI") with CSB Supply BV ("CSB"). CSB is a global business to business wholesale supplier of CBD (Cannabidiol) products.

Under the terms of the LOI CSB will supply and Nass Valley will market and distribute CBD products nationally in the United States and Canada under the Nass Valley brand.

CSB is headquartered in Amsterdam and has been in business for over 10 years manufacturing, packaging and whole-selling a variety of CBD products. The products supplied for Nass Valley's brand will meet the US Federal legal requirements containing less than 0.3% THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol).

John Affenita, Nass Valley's President & CEO, commented: "We are very excited to be entering into this LOI with a prominent and well established CBD manufacturing company that meets the required quality and specification for Nass Valley's brand. The full range of products will be available for us to sell and distribute nationally and internationally. We believe that this partnership will be financially beneficial to both parties."

ABOUT NASS VALLEY

Nass Valley Gateway (CSE: "NVG"; Frankfurt: "3NVN") is a diversified healthcare company which is focused to further expand the business of its acquired subsidiary Pro-Thotics Technology Inc. ("PTI") which was established in 1988. The Company is increasing its marketing of durable medical equipment products (DME-Business) on a national level, to encompass all states of the USA and other areas of North America and is aggressively developing the marketing, production and vertical integration of Cannabidiol (CBD) products without Tetrahydrocannabinol ("THC") content for internal use including CBD infused skin, bath, and body care products of its wholly owned subsidiary Advanced Bioceuticals Limited ("ABL").

PTI is licensed to supply its products also to Medicare patients in the US and has established, over its more than 25 -year history, a database of more than 200,000 patients, located throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico, who were seeking wellness from pain relief.

Through its subsidiary ABL, Nass Valley is determined to expand upon this pain relief concept of its ABL-Business and to aggressively focus on the hemp-based CBD marketplace with a global market of $3.1 billion (New Frontier Data) and expand its current New Jersey operations internationally.

