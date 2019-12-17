Nassau County Hearing Aid Expert: Use Insurance Policy Benefits Before You Lose Them

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Can those suffering from hearing loss obtain hearing aids at a lower cost, or even at no cost? Yes, says one of Long Island's premier hearing aid experts – if you know what to look for in your insurance policy, and when to look for it.

"Once December rolls around, a policy holder has already spent significantly on medical expenses that year," said Aviva Tilson, MS, founder of hearing aid fitting and repair service practice I Love Hearing. "As a result, they may have more resources to cover the cost of hearing aids than they realize."

Aviva Tilson is an audiologist and hearing aid expert based in Nassau County and Manhattan, NY.

As the end of the calendar year draws to a close, Tilson recommends that patients of the New York City and Long Island-based practice check up on their health insurance plan to see if any elements reset or roll over by the time the clock strikes midnight on December 31st. She recommends checking their Health savings accounts (HSAs) or Flex Spending Accounts (FSAs), and the policy's deductible.

According to Tilson, the actual benefits of each plan can vary greatly. For example, deductibles can differ between policyholders by thousands of dollars, and the percentage of costs covered after a deductible is met can be as low as 10 percent or as high as 100 percent covered. Both factors, according to Tilson, can depend on the age of the policyholder and the type of policy they have.

"One patient may only have a little money left to go to meet their annual deductible and can pay nothing for hearing aids, while others may maximize their benefits by buying one hearing aid this year and another next year," Tilson said. "Plus, seniors generally have lower deductibles since they need more healthcare, and younger and healthier people may have much higher deductibles. No matter the scenario, I don't want any patient to leave behind the benefits to which they are entitled."

Tilson noted that I Love Hearing utilizes a dedicated team of hearing aid billing specialists, who know which questions to ask to ensure patients are informed about what they are eligible to receive. The team contacts the insurance carrier on the policyholder's behalf and provides written documentation of the benefits to the patient.

"Insurance makes it so complicated for patients to understand what their benefits actually are," said Tilson. "Verifying what belongs in each policy can be really hard for the average person. They may not want to spend hours on the phone, or they may not know what to ask. Because we offer insurance verification at I Love Hearing, patients can plan properly and won't receive surprise bills or denials from their insurance company."

I Love Hearing accepts most insurance plans. For more information, to make an appointment, or to speak with the I Love Hearing insurance verification team before the end of the year, visit www.iLoveHearing.com.

ABOUT I LOVE HEARING

I Love Hearing offers hearing testing, hearing aid fittings, hearing aid repair service, hearing aid testing, hearing protection products, hearing aid accessories, hearing aid classes and workshops, tinnitus therapy, and ear wax management under the care of experienced hearing professionals. I Love Hearing sells nearly every brand on the market, and services most brands of hearing aids and hearing protection. Locations include one on the Upper East Side of Manhattan and four in Long Island in Nassau County: Port Washington, New Hyde Park, Great Neck, and East Meadow. For more information, visit www.iLoveHearing.com.

SOURCE I Love Hearing

Related Links

https://www.ilovehearing.com

