NASSCOM Members to be Part of an Exclusive Program Across USA & Canada to Explore Win-win Opportunities From the Region

NEW DELHI, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing efforts to promote cross border trade through innovation, investments and technology partnerships, the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) recently announced that it is organizing an exclusive program for member companies to take place across USA and Canada. The member companies have had the opportunity to understand the technology ecosystem of the region, meet key industry players and engage with local VC's. The cities that are being covered across ten days include San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver and Toronto. This initiative also supports collaborative research and development in areas of common interest between the organizations of these regions.

The visit also involves visiting incubators and understanding the regulatory framework requirements at all levels including resellers and channel partners of large technology companies. A walkthrough of the cutting-edge R&D developments being done by these companies has also be organized for the members. The group will be hosted by key political leadership cutting across the regions. The Lieutenant Governor of California, Mayor of Redmond, Consul General from India of San Francisco, Vancouver and Toronto and the Minister of Commerce from Ontario are some of the leaders that were part of the program. There is a potential MoU being signed with the Minister Commerce of Ontario for promoting joint partnerships including soft-landing opportunities to promote business growth.

Sharing his thoughts on the program, Shivendra Singh, VP, NASSCOM, said, "Such an initiative will act as a significant catalyst for the global expansion and prevalence of Indian IT companies. As a country, India can further strengthen its potential as an innovation hub through more investments in research and strategic collaborations. It is our global initiatives and partnerships that will pave the road ahead and create an ecosystem that nurtures co-creation and innovative partnerships. I am confident that this program will boost opportunities available for Indian companies, particularly SMEs and enable them to grow."

Another highlight from the program will be attending CrossOver, an AI focused event in Vancouver, which will have leaders working with the technology from across the world.

About NASSCOM

The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM®) is the premier trade body and chamber of commerce of the Tech industry in India and comprises over 2800-member companies including both Indian and multinational organisations that have a presence in India. Our membership spans across the entire spectrum of the industry from start-ups to multinationals and from products to services, Global Service Centers to Engineering firms. Guided by India's vision to become a leading digital economy globally, NASSCOM focuses on accelerating the pace of transformation of the industry to emerge as the preferred enablers for global digital transformation. Our strategic imperatives are to reskill and upskill India's IT workforce to ensure that talent is future-ready in terms of new-age skills, strengthen the innovation quotient across industry verticals, create new market opportunities - both international and domestic, drive policy advocacy to advance innovation and ease of doing business, and build the Industry narrative with focus on Talent, Trust and Innovation. And, in everything we do, we will continue to champion the need for diversity and equal opportunity.

NASSCOM has played a key role in not just the growth of the Industry to become a $180+Billion industry today, but we have helped establish the Tech industry in India as one of the most trusted partners, globally. NASSCOM continues to make significant efforts in contributing towards India's GDP, exports, employment, infrastructure development and global visibility. Our membership base constitutes over 95% of the industry revenues in India and employs over 4 million professionals, and as technology blends into every aspect of the economy, we expect the industry to become key driver of growth, development and inclusion for the country. Our mission is to make India a global hub for Innovation and Talent so when the world thinks Digital, the world will think India.

