NASSCOM to Host the First-ever Virtual NASSCOM Technology And Leadership Forum 2021

As we embrace the hyper virtual world, NTLF 2021 with the overarching theme, 'Shaping the future towards a better normal' aims to achieve three key objectives – mark as a celebration of technology which has served as a backbone to boost businesses during the crisis, draw a roadmap for the way ahead towards building a hyper-digital future and bringing out the importance of trust and responsible tech in this hyper virtual world.

The three-day event will witness the stalwarts from the Indian and global technology industry, C-level executives and expert authors speaking at the event, this line includes Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO, IBM, Julie Sweet, CEO, Accenture, Chuck Robbins, Chairman, CEO, Cisco, Aiman IZZAT, CEO, Capgemini Group, Tiger Tyagaranjan, President and CEO, Genpact, Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS Global Services, Thierry Delaporte, CEO & Managing Director, Wipro Limited, Dr. Gorur Shrinivas, Vice President, Data Sciences, Target India, and Steve Brown, Author among several other renowned dignitaries.

Recognised as India's largest technology summit, the event will hold a myriad of virtual roundtables, plenaries, curated sessions and bring together leaders from corporations across India and the globe. In all, the virtual forum is set to witness over 16,000+ attendees across 50+ sessions and host 65+ practitioners, subject matter experts and leaders who are making an impact from across geographies.

Register now at: https://nasscom.in/ntlf/#1home

SOURCE NASSCOM