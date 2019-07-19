NASSCOM's Largest SME Program Opens Gateway to the U.S. Market

NEW DELHI, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its continued efforts to explore newer markets and reinforce commitment to existing geographies, the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) announced its first edition of an exclusive SME program. The largest international engagement program scheduled from 15th – 22nd July, 2019 will provide SMEs a gateway to the U.S. market to promote mutually-beneficial trade, investment, and technological exchange opportunities between India & U.S.

The primary objective is to provide one-of-its kind opportunity for SMEs to access entry in mature markets of U.S., cutting across New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Michigan and Texas. Here, the SMEs will get a chance to meet top government officials including Governors of three states cutting across New Jersey, North Carolina and Ohio besides companies cutting across industries, economic development departments, and law firms and consulting firms from the various states.

Sharing his views on the program, Shivendra Singh, Vice President and Head of Global Trade Development, NASSCOM, said, "This program is a step forward towards - Doing Business in the USA, as it helps strengthen strategic alliances between U.S. and Indian IT tech industry. The program will help strengthen the commercial and economic ties between American & Indian businesses to create a win-win scenario. It will further support our SME members by ensuring hand-holding and providing low cost shared services landing options in various target states. The fact that this delegation has been hosted by Governors in 3 states clearly highlights the value and commitment they have to supporting NASSCOM and its member companies looking to make forays in the U.S. market."

Reinforcing support to the SMEs to ensure their growth in U.S., NASSCOM will be signing a MOU with Automation Alley (a not-for-profit Trade Body from Michigan). This includes a low cost shared services model of soft landing, regulatory and legal support and supporting NASSCOM member companies to engage with the local business ecosystem.

U.S. remains the single largest export market of the Indian IT Industry. However, it is also the market where the SME segment struggles to find the right base, the appropriate landing point to enter, and cater to the market. NASSCOM's initiative has been designed specifically to look at bridging this gap.

About NASSCOM

The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM®) is the premier trade body and chamber of commerce of the IT-BPM industries in India and comprises of over 2800-member companies including both Indian and multinational organisations that have a presence in India. Guided by the vision of the country to adopt and integrate digital technologies, NASSCOM believes in enabling a digital transformation in the country through technology. NASSCOM aims to position the country as a global hub for innovation and co-creation by imbibing the ideology of 'Think Digital, Think India', to drive focus towards emerging technologies, digitally skilling talent and ensuring the pace of transformation in the country meets the global standard. NASSCOM's membership base constitutes over 95% of the industry revenues in India and employs over 4 million professionals.

