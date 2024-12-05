NASTA Honors TestingXperts for Excellence in Quality Engineering for the 'Most Innovative Project' in 2024

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American Software Testing Awards (NASTA), which celebrates excellence and innovation in software testing across North America, honored TestingXperts (Tx) with the Most Innovative Project award, for the year 2024.

For a leading global restaurant chain, Tx, solved complex quality engineering challenges leveraging advanced technologies like AI and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). This saved the client over $1 million in QA costs and reduced delivery timelines by more than half.

Manish Gupta, CEO of TestingXperts, said, "At Tx, innovation is at the heart of everything we do. In this project we blended industry expertise with AI, machine learning, and low-code automation. We shall continue to anticipate market needs and deliver transformative solutions that empower our clients globally."

This year's awards featured remarkable winners across various categories. This included TestingXperts, Infosys, Capgemini, EY and State of Illinois Department of Information & Technology in partnership with IBM.

The latest recognition from NASTA highlights the remarkable progress Tx has made as a global leader in quality engineering, driving transformational results that empower businesses worldwide. By delivering cutting edge solutions and setting industry benchmarks, Tx cements its position as a pioneer in next generation quality engineering and digital assurance.

About TestingXperts

TestingXperts(Tx) is a global leader in Digital Assurance (DA) and Quality Engineering (QE), with a specialized division in digital engineering (DE). Tx is firmly positioned among the top 3 pure-play software testing services companies worldwide. With headquarters strategically located in Pennsylvania, USA, and London, UK, we maintain a dynamic network of offices and delivery centers across the US, Canada, the UK, the Netherlands, South Africa, UAE, India, and Singapore. Our services are impeccably tailored to meet the demands of next-gen technologies. Our specialization extends seamlessly to Automation, Digital, DevOps, Agile, Web, Mobility, AI/ML, RPA, Blockchain, IoT, and Big Data, reflecting our commitment to a holistic range of capabilities.

