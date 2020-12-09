NASTF chooses Diagnostic Network as its community platform and new home for Service Information Requests (SIRs)

CLAREMONT, Calif., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Automotive Service Task Force (NASTF) has announced today that it has chosen Diagnostic Network as the community platform for its members. The new NASTF user group on Diagnostic Network is available exclusively to NASTF's members, enabling discussion of important industry issues affecting vehicle repairability with fellow NASTF members and management.

In addition, Diagnostic Network is the new home of NASTF's Service Information Request system, a tool service professionals can utilize to help identify and resolve gaps with OEM service information, tooling, reprogramming, security, and more.

"We worked closely with NASTF to create the new NASTF SIR message type to power this system, allowing NASTF members to quickly report the details of any challenges they encounter with the OEM in accessing any of the essentials one would need in delivering vehicle service," said Diagnostic Network's industry ambassador, Scott Brown. "Donny Seyfer and the rest of NASTF's management team will liaison with OEMs on behalf of their members to resolve SIRs posted to the new NASTF user group."

NASTF was founded in 2000 with the mission to identify gaps in service information, tooling and education. NASTF is a cooperative effort among the automotive service industry, the equipment and tool industry and OEMs to ensure that independent automotive service professionals have the information, training, and tools needed to properly diagnose and repair today's high tech vehicles. Visit nastf.org to learn more, or join NASTF's user group at diag.net/g/nastf .

Diagnostic Network is a next-generation community platform designed to enable successful repair of modern vehicles through peer discussion, partner collaboration and education. Through powerful features like discussion topics, user groups, and custom message types, your organization can leverage the power of the Diagnostic Network platform to power communication between you and your customers. We are building the future of automotive communities, today. Visit diag.net to learn more, or contact us at [email protected] .

