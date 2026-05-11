NASTF Responds to Rising Vehicle Theft Tied to Electronic Programming Tools with Secure, Validated Access System

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As recent reports out of Washington, D.C. detail evolving threats to modern vehicle security systems, the National Automotive Service Task Force (NASTF) continues to serve as the industry's established secure access authority. These incidents have identified increasingly sophisticated vehicle theft operations involving electronic programming tools and unauthorized key creation, with criminals exploiting diagnostic and programming capabilities to "rewrite" vehicle security systems and disable tracking features. To safeguard against vehicle thefts, NASTF provides a vetted system that ensures only qualified, legitimate professionals are granted access to security-sensitive vehicle data and functions needed for repair.

At the center of this framework is NASTF's Secure Data Release Model (SDRM), a structured verification and monitoring system designed to prevent misuse of vehicle security functions while enabling legitimate repair, locksmith, collision, and repossession services. SDRM governs access to security-sensitive capabilities such as key programming, immobilizer services, and other advanced diagnostic functions, and incorporates layered safeguards that verify both the identity and legitimacy of applicants through business validation, criminal background checks, confirmation of professional standing, and proof of authority from the vehicle owner, while also monitoring transactions for unusual activity to help ensure ongoing compliance and security integrity.

This dual-focus vetting approach evaluates risk from both the equipment being used and the individual operating it—helping ensure that tools designed for legitimate service are not repurposed for criminal activity.

NASTF's Vehicle Security Professional (VSP) Registry and SDRM framework continue to expand as adoption grows across the industry. In the last year alone, NASTF vehicle security professionals have performed more than 471,000 secure transactions, reflecting continued reliance on the system as vehicle security complexity increases.

"Since implementing SDRM, we've seen zero vehicle thefts associated with our tools," said Eric Pagliughi, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Product Development, and AI Strategy, Launch Tech USA. "That level of security and accountability is exactly why we chose to partner with NASTF. Its program provides accountability to vehicle owners and a proven, structured framework that protects both our customers and the broader automotive ecosystem."

The adoption of SDRM across aftermarket tool manufacturers continues to expand as the industry responds to growing concerns around electronic vehicle theft methods. Additional manufacturers are currently in active discussions with NASTF regarding participation in the framework.

"The threats facing modern vehicle security systems are real and evolving," said Donny Seyfer, Executive Director of NASTF. "Our role is to ensure that only legitimate, qualified professionals can access sensitive vehicle functions while actively identifying and preventing misuse. This system helps protect vehicle owners, support law enforcement, and reduce opportunities for the types of theft we are seeing today."

NASTF also maintains ongoing relationships with law enforcement agencies and provides support resources to assist in understanding modern vehicle theft methods, diagnostic tool usage, and recovery efforts. As vehicle systems become increasingly connected and complex, NASTF remains focused on ensuring that secure, validated access keeps pace with emerging threats while preserving the ability of qualified professionals to perform necessary repairs.

For more information, visit NASTF.org.

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About NASTF

The National Automotive Service Task Force (NASTF) is a 501 C6 not-for-profit organization established in 2000 by automakers and the independent aftermarket to identify and resolve gaps in service information, tool information and training. NASTF has over 56,000 members in the US and Canada and works with 32 automakers in North America. In 2022, NASTF's Secure Data Release Model (SDRM) was selected by the Australian Automotive Service and Repair Authority as its vehicle security and right-to-repair information solution. In addition to acting as a liaison to automakers and repair technicians, NASTF also runs the SDRM program, providing credentials to technicians and locksmiths who require access to security-related automotive information and systems.

Media Contacts

Bianca Shepse

Senior Account Executive

MBE Group, on behalf of NASTF

[email protected]

810-449-4874

Donny Seyfer

Executive Director

National Automotive Service Task Force

[email protected]

SOURCE Marx Buscemi Eisbrenner Group