Nasuni Announces David Grant As Chief Marketing Officer

BOSTON, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni, a leading provider of cloud file services, today announced the appointment of David Grant as the company's Chief Marketing Officer. Grant has extensive senior leadership experience in marketing roles at industry-leading technology companies. In his new position, he will oversee Nasuni's next stage of growth in the face of unprecedented demand for Nasuni Cloud File Services.

"With extensive experience creating disruptive market categories, Dave is the right person to build on our incredible momentum and take us to the next stage," said Paul Flanagan, president and CEO of Nasuni. "Legacy storage systems were not built for the way people work today and it's accepted that a cloud-based model is best for data and application files. Our technology, the only cloud-native global file system, makes our partners' cloud object stores usable for demanding enterprises that want the unlimited capacity and economy of the cloud, but still require the high performance and centralized control they've come to expect from Network Attached Storage (NAS)."

A veteran marketer with 20 years of experience at software companies – from startups to multibillion-dollar operations – Grant has a track record of success leading teams that helped disruptive companies scale their go-to-market strategies and excel in rapidly growing, new markets. He joins Nasuni from Veeam Software, where he was the senior vice president of global marketing and helped drive massive growth in the cloud data management space.

Prior to Veeam, Grant served as the vice president, marketing at VMware where he helped create a new market called Digital Workspace that led to explosive growth. Grant also served as the CMO at two startups. Desktone, acquired by VMware, revolutionized the idea of delivering Desktops-as-a-Service (DaaS). Watchfire, acquired by IBM, introduced a new era in application security.

"I've witnessed the cloud disrupt many legacy software and infrastructure categories and believe Nasuni's Global File System built for the cloud is ripe to upend the NAS market and accelerate cloud adoption," said Grant. "Today's workforce needs to collaborate on files around the world instantaneously whether they contain the designs for the greatest buildings of our age, software code for the next blockbuster video game, 3D medical images for the treatment of disease or documents and spreadsheets that simply get the job done. Data and files are the lifeblood of the modern enterprise and Nasuni is changing how the world's most successful organizations store, protect and use them."

CIOs are at an inflection point. Data volumes continue to increase, making on-premises NAS and the hardware refresh cycle that for decades forced enterprises to estimate their future capacity needs – and buy that capacity in advance – unsustainable. Simultaneously, many want to move to a cloud-first approach, but cloud object storage on its own can't deliver the immediate access to files, integration with applications, and centralized control over file access enterprises require. Many CIOs are also wary of cloud provider lock-in as they consider a multi-cloud approach and already see storage solutions that adapt to the cloud, but which were not designed for it, pushed to their limits.

Nasuni's cloud-native global file system, UniFS®, and its Nasuni Cloud File Services address these limitations head-on and make private and public cloud object stores usable for primary storage, while also eliminating the need for costly backup and disaster recovery systems and enabling unprecedented global collaboration with a true global file lock. Nasuni integrates with cloud object stores from Amazon Web Services, Azure by Microsoft, Dell EMC, Google, Hitachi, IBM and others.

Nasuni delivers a single software platform to store, protect, synchronize, and collaborate on unstructured file data at scale. Nasuni Cloud File Services™, powered by the patented UniFS® global file system, leverages cloud storage to modernize primary NAS and file server storage; file archiving; backup; and disaster recovery, while offering transformational new capabilities for multi-site file collaboration. By combining the low cost, unlimited capacity, and durability of private or public cloud object storage with the high performance, security, and broad application compatibility of traditional disk-based file storage, the Nasuni subscription service improves workforce productivity, simplifies IT operations, and reduces IT costs. Nasuni operates globally from its worldwide headquarters in Boston, Mass., USA.

