Nasuni Earns Fourth Consecutive NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award and Eight G2 Badge Awards

Hybrid Cloud Leader Maintains Stand-out Customer Service Excellence With World-Class Net Promoter, CSAT, and Industry Scores Amid Rapid Customer Growth

BOSTON, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni , a leading enterprise data platform for hybrid cloud environments, has been recognized for its best-in-class customer service, receiving a NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award from the Customer Relationship Management Institute (CRMI) for the fourth year in a row as well as eight Badge Awards in G2's 2024 Summer Reports.

The NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award — now in its 25th year — demonstrates Nasuni's ongoing commitment to customer service and satisfaction by building long-term customer loyalty. This highly sought-after industry recognition is reinforced by Nasuni's leadership in competitive G2 industry categories, including Hybrid Cloud Storage Solutions and Disaster Recovery. Nasuni's G2 score is a composite of market presence analytics and customer satisfaction ratings.

"These recognitions, especially the NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award for four years in a row, are a great validation of Nasuni's customer service excellence," said Jason DePardo, Vice President of Customer Success and Services at Nasuni. "Our company is founded on delivering the highest levels of support throughout the customer lifecycle. We're not only committed to providing the best enterprise data platform for hybrid cloud, giving customers enhanced productivity and data intelligence, but also ensuring that our customers remain very happy and fully supported after implementation."

Nasuni achieved a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 87, audited and awarded by the CRMI, which established the NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Awards program in 2000 to recognize organizations that offer excellent services to their customers. NPS system creator Bain & Company regards an NPS system score of 50 as excellent, while a result of 80 or more is exceptional. Nasuni also achieved an impressive Transaction Survey ScoreBoard Index (SBI) rating of 4.8 for overall technical support and a 9.5/10 Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) rating. Under the ScoreBoard Index (SBI) rating system, companies need to achieve a score of 4.0 or more on a scale of 5 to qualify for the award. Nasuni's scores were based on an audit of over 1,300 customer responses.

"While we are extremely proud of these accomplishments and our latest NPS score, we're more pleased with Nasuni's culture of listening to our customers and taking action on their feedback," says David Grant, President at Nasuni. "The support and NPS surveys are part of our in-depth 'Voice of the Customer' program where customer analytics and responses inform our decisions on where to invest our resources and product improvements. We are grateful to have such amazing feedback to guide continuous improvements that benefit our customers."

Nasuni's customer service achievements and stand-out metrics align with what the company is hearing from customers:

Charles Douglass , IT Director at McKim & Creed said: "The support team is outstanding and their product development team really listens to our concerns. We're currently working in integrating Nasuni into AI based solutions to help with proposal generation."

, Digital Strategy Leader at Laing O'Rourke, commented: "Nasuni has a good engagement model with customers, user communities and events to share experiences and gather feedback. This is seen with strong roadmaps that actually deliver on features we want to see. The support has been extremely good from the first point of contact through to resolution." Matt Jeske , Director of IT at Esi, said: "There is best-in-class customer support in the partnership that Nasuni has to offer. I've been in the industry 25 years, I very much value a partnership that is not about just closing the deal. It's about ensuring that customer success is going to exist."

To learn more, please visit Nasuni's Customer Success page .

About Nasuni

Nasuni is a scalable data platform for enterprises facing an explosion of unstructured data in an AI world.

The Nasuni File Data Platform delivers effortless scale in hybrid cloud environments, enables control at the network edge, and meets the modern enterprise expectation for insight- and AI-ready data. It simplifies file data management while increasing storage access and performance. Its best-in-class file recovery protects customers against a range of cyber threats and eliminates the need for specialized backup and disaster recovery – all while cutting the cost of infrastructure by up to 65%.

Organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni, spanning across the manufacturing, construction, energy, consumer goods, and public sectors. Nasuni's corporate headquarters is located in Boston, Massachusetts, and the company delivers services to over 70 countries. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com.

