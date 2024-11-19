Nasuni Launches Enhanced Partner Program to Support Expanding Partner Ecosystem

New Tiered Structure, Value-Based Incentives, and Partner Portal Offer Expanded Support for Partners and Resellers

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni, a leading enterprise data platform for hybrid cloud environments, announced the launch of an enhanced Partner Program, designed to offer a more robust and supportive framework for its growing community of global technology partners and resellers. The program introduces a tiered structure and a suite of resources to help partners thrive in today's dynamic hybrid cloud environment.

According to Gartner, the hybrid cloud market is forecasted to grow to $145 billion by 2027, driven by businesses seeking scalable, flexible solutions for managing unstructured data. Nasuni's File Data Platform is uniquely positioned to address these needs, offering partners the opportunity to provide clients with a powerful, cloud-native solution that supports growth and operational agility.

"We are fully committed to our partner-driven model as they are integral to our growth. This program is built with them in mind," said Matthew Grantham, Head of Worldwide Partners at Nasuni. "The new tiering system and value-based incentives provide opportunities for partners of all sizes and capabilities to succeed alongside Nasuni."

Nasuni's Partner Program introduces two tiers of partnership based on demonstrated capabilities and business success: Essential and Advanced. Essential status indicates that the partner has the clear and frictionless ability to resell Nasuni. Advanced status indicates that there is an accelerated path to market for those partners who are building out a solution practice with Nasuni. This structure provides clear benefits to both levels, ensuring that all partners, regardless of their tier, receive the support needed to drive mutual success.

Another core element of the program is Nasuni's value-based incentive model. Rather than focusing solely on volume and revenue generation, Nasuni is rewarding partners for their cloud-based certifications, innovative go-to-market strategies, and software-centric capabilities. This model allows partners to differentiate themselves and unlock greater value based on their unique contributions to the Nasuni ecosystem.

"As a partner-driven organization, many of Nasuni's solutions are channeled through our partners, ensuring they are at the center of all sales engagements," added Grantham. "The program's resale model is designed to be marketplace-friendly, supporting our partners as they navigate the growing demand for hybrid cloud solutions."

Alongside the above features, Nasuni is introducing a revamped Partner Portal. This portal will serve as a one-stop shop for partners, offering seamless access to all the tools, resources, and information they need. Key features of the Nasuni Partner Portal include:

Automated registration and onboarding processes

Centralized training and certification resources

Co-branding campaigns and streamlined Market Development Fund (MDF) requests

Easy-to-navigate tier visibility for each partner

Detailed reporting through comprehensive partner dashboards

Synchronized Nasuni and partner organizational charts

Account mapping functionality driven by the portal

Partners are encouraged to log into the new portal to ensure their credentials are validated and verified. Visit our Partner Portal page to get started. For more information about the Nasuni Partner Program, visit www.nasuni.com/partners.

About Nasuni

Nasuni is a scalable data platform for enterprises facing an explosion of unstructured data in an AI world.

The Nasuni File Data Platform provides effortless scale with hybrid cloud storage that delivers secure data access at the edge and supports modern enterprise expectations for delivering AI-driven insights. Nasuni simplifies file data management while increasing access and performance. Its best-in-class file recovery protects customers against a range of cyber threats and eliminates the need for specialized backup and disaster recovery – all while cutting the cost of infrastructure by up to 65%.

Organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni, spanning across the manufacturing, construction, energy, consumer goods, and public sectors. Nasuni's corporate headquarters is located in Boston, Massachusetts, and the company delivers services to over 70 countries. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com.

