Nasuni Launches Nasuni Edge for Amazon S3 to Deliver High Performance at the Edge

BOSTON, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni , a leading hybrid cloud storage solution, announces the general availability of Nasuni Edge for Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3), a cloud-native, distributed solution that allows enterprises to accelerate data access and delivery times while ensuring low-latency access that is crucial for edge workloads, including cloud-based artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) applications, all through a single, unified platform.

Amazon S3 is an object storage service from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that offers industry-leading scalability, data availability, security, and performance. Nasuni Edge for Amazon S3 supports petabyte-sized workloads and allows customers to run S3-compatible storage that supports select S3 APIs on AWS Outposts, AWS Local Zones, and customers' on-premises environments. The unique Nasuni cloud-native architecture is designed to improve performance and accelerate business processes. Immediate file access is essential across various industries, including manufacturing, real estate, engineering, construction, and healthcare, where remote facilities with limited bandwidth generate large volumes of data that must be quickly processed and ingested into Amazon S3. In addition, increasingly, customers are looking for a unified platform for both file and object data access and protection, enabling them to address small and large-scale projects with on-prem and cloud-centric workloads through a single offering.

"Nasuni Edge for Amazon S3 provides us with the capability to seamlessly interact with Nasuni," said Alex Serban, Senior Manager of Site Reliability and Operations at Electronic Arts. "This approach to engaging with Nasuni not only enhances our operational efficiency, but also establishes a standardized process. The potential of Nasuni Edge for Amazon S3 becomes evident in its ability to boost performance, speeding software build distribution to teams around the globe. This improvement is instrumental in accelerating the delivery of games to the global market."

With an influx of large volumes of data, simplified storage is a priority for any business looking to collect and quickly process data at the edge in 2024. Forrester Research expects 80 percent of new data pipelines in 2024 will be built for ingesting, processing, and storing unstructured data. Nasuni Edge for Amazon S3 is specifically designed for IT professionals, infrastructure managers, IT architects, and ITOps teams who want to improve application performance and data-driven workflow processes. It enables application developers to read and write using the Amazon S3 API to a global namespace backed by an Amazon S3 bucket from multiple endpoints located within AWS Local Zones, AWS Outposts, and on-premises environments.

Nasuni Edge for Amazon S3 enhances data access in the following ways:

Local performance at the edge: Customers can now deploy Nasuni Edge for Amazon S3 wherever high performance with low latency is required, in AWS Local Zones, on AWS Outposts, or in customers' self-managed on-premises environments. Local caching via Nasuni provides LAN-like performance to meet application owner and user expectations.

Customers can now deploy Nasuni Edge for Amazon S3 wherever high performance with low latency is required, in AWS Local Zones, on AWS Outposts, or in customers' self-managed on-premises environments. Local caching via Nasuni provides LAN-like performance to meet application owner and user expectations. Multi-protocol read/write scenarios: Access to data often requires other protocols beyond Amazon S3, usually Server Message Block (SMB) or Network File System (NFS). Nasuni provides multi-protocol flexibility that facilitates a wide range of application access.

Access to data often requires other protocols beyond Amazon S3, usually Server Message Block (SMB) or Network File System (NFS). Nasuni provides multi-protocol flexibility that facilitates a wide range of application access. Support for more file metadata: Nasuni extends file management scenarios where classification and compliance are important by supporting an extended number of tags, the number of characters in tags, and the size of file metadata.

"Nasuni has been a long-time AWS partner, and this latest collaboration delivers the simplest solution for modernizing an enterprise's existing file infrastructure. With Nasuni Edge for Amazon S3, enterprises can support legacy workloads and take advantage of modern Amazon S3-based applications," said David Grant, President, Nasuni. "Nasuni Edge for Amazon S3 allows an organization to make unstructured data easily available to cloud-based AI services."

In addition to providing fast access to a single, globally accessible namespace, the ability to ingest large amounts of data into a single location drives potential new opportunities for customer innovation and powerful new insights via integration with third-party AI services. Importantly, Nasuni's multi-protocol support means these new data workloads are accessible from a vast range of existing applications without having to rewrite them.

Nasuni is a leading hybrid cloud storage solution that powers business growth with effortless scalability, built-in security, and fast edge performance using a unique cloud-native architecture. The Nasuni File Data Platform delivers operational excellence by consolidating NAS and backup, eliminating data silos, and making management easy and flexible without changes to apps or workflows. Its built-in security offers proactive defense and rapid recovery, lowering organizations' risk from the detrimental effects of ransomware attacks and other disasters. Synchronized access to file data everywhere ensures user productivity by supporting remote and hybrid work. By leveraging object storage, data is consolidated and optimized for content intelligence tools and AI workflows.

Organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni, including leaders in manufacturing, construction, energy, consumer goods, and public sectors. Nasuni's corporate headquarters are located in Boston, Massachusetts, USA and the company delivers services to over 70 countries. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com .

