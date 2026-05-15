NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natalia Dyer has been named the first global muse for Purito Seoul, a rapidly growing global skincare brand. As K-beauty continues to gain momentum worldwide, Purito Seoul is solidifying its position beyond Korea, while Dyer—known for her natural and understated beauty—steps in as the face of the brand, drawing increased global attention.

Natalia Dyer Drawn to K-Beauty Skincare…Why She Chose Purito Seoul

Amid rising international interest in Korean skincare, both Dyer's beauty routine and Purito Seoul's product philosophy are drawing increased attention. The brand's emphasis on minimizing skin stress while prioritizing essential care aligns closely with her lifestyle, creating a natural synergy.

Purito Seoul has consistently positioned itself as a brand that prioritizes fundamentals, even within the fast-evolving K-beauty landscape. It focuses on naturally derived ingredients, developed into scientifically designed skincare solutions. Dyer, who favors a minimal and natural beauty approach, shares this philosophy of maintaining the skin's intrinsic health—leading to the collaboration.

"K-beauty has been such a big thing. I've been so curious about it. Right before this came through, I discovered Purito Seoul" Dyer said. "The purito products, they make such beautiful formulations, and I'm someone who has really sensitive skin, and everything I've used has just really worked so well." She added.

The campaign also introduces products that reflect her preference for natural, healthy-looking skin. Dyer shared her experience using Purito Seoul's oat-based soothing line for sensitive skin, along with functional anti-aging serums, including the Retinol Retinal 2000 NAD+ Serum, noting visible improvements in her skin.

A representative from Purito Seoul stated, "As global interest in K-beauty continues to grow, the brand is also receiving sustained support from consumers worldwide. We will continue to expand our brand value by delivering products and content that meet these expectations."

SOURCE Purito Seoul